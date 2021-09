Tripwire Interactive CEO John Gibson has vacated the CEO position following controversial comments made online regarding the recent abortion legislation in Texas. Gibson voiced support for the Texas law and said he felt it was important to “go on the record as a pro-life game developer.” Tripwire Interactive issued a response to his comments not long afterwards and said it’d appointed an interim CEO and that the leadership team was “deeply sorry” for Gibson’s comments.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO