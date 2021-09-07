September Scotch: Ardbeg Traigh Bhan
For the third year in a row, Ardbeg Distillery introduces a liquid under the Traigh Bhan title. Pronounced “tri van,” the moniker guarantees a few things: it’s always a 19-year-old age statement, it undeniably carries Ardbeg luscious signatures, and it’s from a small batch production (to be replaced with a different limited edition run the following year). Though the two previous expressions stunned, thanks to the craft they represent and the clever flavor profiles they yield, this latest release—which we’re highlighting as the first entry in this year’s September Scotch series—marries smokiness with pronounced spice in a balanced, mouth-watering manner.coolhunting.com
