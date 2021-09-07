CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CW's Best Show Tournament: Legacies vs. Supergirl! Smallville vs. Reaper!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuQxp_0bogkZsx00

Two Kryptonians, a witch hybrid and the Devil’s minion walk into a bracket tournament….

In honor of The CW’s 15-year anniversary on Sept. 18, TVLine’s tournament to crown the network’s Best Show Ever continues with two more battles in the round of 32. Next up: Legacies goes toe-to-toe with Supergirl, while Smallville faces off against Reaper.

What does our bracket look like so far? Scroll down to see the current standings; click to enlarge. (Seedings were based on our initial vote-in poll and in turn arranged college basketball bracket-style.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RxQUS_0bogkZsx00

UPDATE: The below polls are officially closed, with Supergirl and Smallville moving on to the Sweet 16. Click here to vote in our latest two match-ups, featuring Nikita vs. Supernatural and Jane the Virgin vs. Legends of Tomorrow.

