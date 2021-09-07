Brian Malarkey Reveals How He Bombed His Food Network Star Audition - Exclusive

Alex Guarnaschelli share her extensive knowledge of the culinary world on shows like "Chopped" and "The Kitchen," but the chef doesn't stop there. The 49-year-old is also very active on Twitter, where she frequently comes to the aid of fans that reach out to her when they are confused by an ingredient or piece of equipment, or have a question about one of the many Food Network shows she appears on. One of the most recent inquiries presented to the restauranteur was by a Twitter user, who observed something interesting about spaghetti while watching a few old movies. "Spaghetti looked much longer (maybe 2x) than the standard 12 inch standard of today," he wrote. "Did spaghetti used to be a lot longer or was that just a Hollywood gag?"

RECIPES ・ 15 DAYS AGO