Brian Malarkey Reveals How He Bombed His Food Network Star Audition - Exclusive
We all know this: Brian Malarkey is a showman like the earth is round, like 13 cupcakes makes a baker's dozen, like hot dogs are sandwiches (or are they?). You've laughed, oohed, and awed over him on "Top Chef," "The Taste," "Guy's Grocery Games," "Tournament of Champions," "Chopped," "Cutthroat Kitchen," or even the "The Real Housewives of Orange County." If you want to drink in every last drop that Brian Malarkey the TV personality has to give you, check out his full credits on IMDb. Turns out, the celebrity chef didn't even have to audition to get on "Top Chef." They just called him up, as he explained in an exclusive interview with Mashed.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0