CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

A big fight lies ahead for U.S. labor to lock in pandemic gains

By Katia Dmitrieva
Seattle Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of the pandemic, American workers were thrown out of jobs by the millions. By the time it ends, they could be in their strongest position in decades. Union leaders and labor economists caution that the big battles have yet to be won — but they can see conditions in place for workers to claw back some of the ground lost during the U.S. economy’s long slide into inequality. Since the 1980s, wages have lagged as corporate profits and stock markets soared.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Scranton Times

Pandemic fosters new labor era

Help-wanted signs seem to be the official symbols of this pandemic-influenced Labor Day. Companies have struggled to find the workers they need to return to their COVID-19 operations. Instant hiring, signing bonuses, enhanced benefits and other enticements have become common.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

Unions eye comeback as U.S. celebrates second Labor Day during pandemic

in New York City this year won’t come with parades or big, public celebrations — but the very pandemic that tampered this year’s festivities also contributed to a push in unionization, giving labor leaders newfound optimism. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show that while the total number of wage and salary workers represented by a union in the U.S. fell by roughly 321,000 ...
QUEENS, NY
San Francisco Chronicle

COVID in California: Big jump in U.S. infections, hospitalizations over Labor Day compared to 1 year ago

Experts have weighed in with the latest advice on protecting children during the delta coronavirus surge. California’s special COVID-19 sick-leave policy, which has sustained many low-income workers during the pandemic, is set to expire Sept. 30. A shortage of ICU beds in California’s Central Valley region has reached the critical surge level.
CALIFORNIA STATE
investing.com

Gold Labors Under $1,800 Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com - Gold labored mostly under $1,800 an ounce Monday as long interest was capped ahead of the release of U.S. consumer inflation numbers that could surprise to the upside and hurt the yellow metal. Most-active December gold on New York’s Comex settled up $2.30, or 0.1%, at $1,794.40 after...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Cohen
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#U S Economy#Labor Markets#Labor Force#American#A Federal Reserve#Mcdonald#Cnn#Senate#Mit#Fed#Cornell University
APG of Wisconsin

Laboring forward through a pandemic

Every Labor Day, I write a column to commend and show gratitude to the hard-working men and women of the 74th Assembly District. Last year, I opened my column with “This Labor Day, we are more than six months into a global pandemic that has changed all of our lives.” Now, a full year and nine months later and we are still grappling with the throes of the coronavirus pandemic. It is hard to find continuity in today’s day and age. So much of what we do now is based on the evolving circumstances of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
northbaybiz.com

COVID-19: What Lies Ahead?

The fight against SARS-COVID-2 is unpredictable, with challenges that make moving forward difficult. SARS-CoV-2 is a sneaky foe. Just when we think we’re on track to contain it, the virus emerges in a new, more transmissible form, ensuring its survival and dealing us a new setback. Such was the case with this summer’s Delta variant. After more than a year of stay-at-home orders and measures to prevent the transmission of SARS COV-2, California lifted all restrictions on June 15. People discarded masks and physical distancing to enjoy their renewed freedom, to breathe fresh air and to return to relatively normal lives. By July 4, the state appeared to be on a positive path. Meanwhile, the Delta variant was quietly working its way into the population, and less than two weeks later, the entire country was facing a significant surge of new infections, mostly in unvaccinated individuals, demonstrating how coronaviruses are unpredictable and can catch us off guard.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Vanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy