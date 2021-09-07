A big fight lies ahead for U.S. labor to lock in pandemic gains

The fight against SARS-COVID-2 is unpredictable, with challenges that make moving forward difficult. SARS-CoV-2 is a sneaky foe. Just when we think we’re on track to contain it, the virus emerges in a new, more transmissible form, ensuring its survival and dealing us a new setback. Such was the case with this summer’s Delta variant. After more than a year of stay-at-home orders and measures to prevent the transmission of SARS COV-2, California lifted all restrictions on June 15. People discarded masks and physical distancing to enjoy their renewed freedom, to breathe fresh air and to return to relatively normal lives. By July 4, the state appeared to be on a positive path. Meanwhile, the Delta variant was quietly working its way into the population, and less than two weeks later, the entire country was facing a significant surge of new infections, mostly in unvaccinated individuals, demonstrating how coronaviruses are unpredictable and can catch us off guard.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO