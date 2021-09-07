Corporate America lobbies for climate disaster
Why does Mickey Mouse want to destroy civilization?. OK, that’s probably not what Disney executives think they’re doing. But The Walt Disney Co., along with other corporate titans, including ExxonMobil and Pfizer, is reportedly gearing up to support a major lobbying effort against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion investment plan — a plan that may well be our last chance to take serious action against global warming before it becomes catastrophic.www.seattletimes.com
