Alaska Airlines celebrates the return of NFL football – brings back early boarding for guests wearing Russell Wilson jersey
Touchdown! In celebration of Chief Football Officer Russell Wilson’s upcoming season, guests can score extra points with Alaska Airlines this football season. Beginning today, guests wearing a Russell Wilson No. 3 jersey or a limited edition Alaska’s Russell Wilson shirt (available from the Alaska Company Store) will be given early boarding for all Seattle (SEA) and Everett (PAE) departing flights for the duration of the football season.worldairlinenews.com
