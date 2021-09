Chelsea may travel to South Africa after the country threw its hat in the ring to host the Club World Cup following Japan’s withdrawal due to the pandemic.South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan said he would meet with Fifa secretary general Fatma Samoura in Nigeria later this week to discuss the country’s bid.“We’ll know our position by the end of the week,” Jordaan told the Associated Press. He added he would need the government’s approval and that meetings were already scheduled to discuss the matter.Six other clubs will compete against Thomas Tuchel’s side at the tournament in December, though...

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO