How Much Should You Pay For a 2021 Toyota Tacoma?

It’s a crazy time to be buying a car or truck right now. Used prices are often more than new, and you may find yourself in the unexpected position of being in the market for a new pickup truck. Yet if you do find yourself wandering into a Toyota dealer with your checkbook, how do you know how much to pay for a 2021 Toyota Tacoma? You don’t want to get ripped off, but you want to be realistic. Let’s look at what new Tacomas are going for right now.