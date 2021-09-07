CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ZEW-survey is unlikely to leave traces with the ECB meeting looming

Cover picture for the articleIn absence of US traders (Labour Day Holiday) and with Thursday’s ECB meeting luring, markets treaded water during this week’s opening session. EUR/USD closed at 1.1870 from an 1.1882 open and following Friday’s first test of 1.1909 resistance. Changes on the German yield curve varied between flat (5-yr) and -0.8 bps (30-yr). The German 10-yr yield remains just below the twice tested -0.35% resistance level (38% retracement on the decline between May and August). (European) stock markets were in better shape than last Friday, recording gains of up to 1%.

ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working

Lane reiterated that the current policy instruments are working. "It’s not a good idea to identify the monetary policy stance with the volume of asset purchases because the mappings from the volume of asset purchase to the monetary policy stance essentially goes through the yield curve," he further explained. Information...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP remains pressured below 0.8550 ahead of UK critical data

EUR/GBP edges lower on Wednesday in the initial European session. ECB policymakers mixed views on policy, Eurozone economic readings influence the Euro outlook. The sterling remains firmer ahead of Inflation and PPI data. After opening on a higher note, EUR/GBP upside momentum flattens in the early European trading hours. The...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FX daily: Calmer waters heading into a big week for central banks

US inflation ultimately had a very short-lived impact on the dollar, which found fresh support from shaky risk sentiment yesterday. Markets may however be cementing their view that Fed tapering will be delayed heading into next week's meeting, which may allow for a rangebound (and possibly mildly dollar-negative) environment in the rest of the week.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD sticks to modest intraday gains, around 1.3820 region post-UK CPI

GBP/USD staged a modest bounce from weekly lows touched earlier this Wednesday. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI figures remained supportive of the intraday positive move. A modest uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains for the pair. The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.3820-25 region...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to 1.1800 amid an improved market mood

EUR/USD extends its fall, after fading an earlier spike to the 1.1830’s. Market sentiment improves, the greenback remains weak. ECB's Lane: Current policy instruments are working. The EUR/USD is edging higher during the American session, trading at 1.1810 up a decent 0.07% on the day at the time of writing....
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US dollar sagging over Fed expectations

Here is what you need to know in forex for Thursday 16 Sep:. The US dollar was pressured on Wednesday in what might have been a delayed reaction to the prior day's inflation numbers. The UK's and Canada's inflation data came in hot by comparison on Wednesday, bringing to light the prospects of convergence between the pace of economic recovery across the pond and between other central banks.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bears move in for the kill in firmer commodity complex

USD/CAD bears take back control on sofer US dollar. US inflation weighing late in the week, bulls capitalise in divergence between Canada CPI. USD/CAD has started the Asia day better offered following Wednesday's softer session in the greenback, inflation prints from around the globe and a slightly better risk tone in general. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading at 1.2625 and between a low of 1.2623 and a high of 1.2630 so far.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

UK CPI numbers have more market moving potential

Stocks caught a better bid in Europe and the US yesterday compared to Friday and despite a weak Asian start of the week. But with some key data scheduled for release, including US CPI today, markets refrained from taking large positions. European equities inched about half a percent higher while the Dow on WS scored 0.8%. Commodities fared well: the CRB basket of commodities (finished at 221.20) could practically taste the previous cycle high of end-July at 221.21. Despite rising commodity/energy prices -" which by the way are really becoming an issue in Europe -" core bond yields barely budged in Germany. The yield curve finished flat though that conceals the ongoing divergence between real yields (down, new record low) and inflation expectations (up). US yields even fell, with the curve bull flattening up to 3 bps at the long end. EUR/USD struggled for a while, probably following the underlying European yield dynamics, even as risk appetite was strong. Both absolute yield differences and sentiment in the end prevented the pair from closing below 1.18. The likes of the AUD and CAD benefited from the commodity/oil prices as did the NOK, which was unhindered by election day (see below). EUR/GBP couldn’t be more of a EUR/USD copycat. The combo erased initial weakness to close unchanged around 0.853.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone impact on gold: The ECB and the phantom taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar shrugs off weak inflation, China worries mount, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, September 15:. Optimism from weaker US inflation figures has made way to concerns about the US and also the Chinese economy, following weak data. Updated reads on UK and Canadian inflation and US industrial output are of interest. Cryptocurrencies have been marching higher while oil and gold have consolidated their gains.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD refreshes monthly low around 0.7300 on softer China data, firmer USD

AUD/USD takes offers to refresh multi-day low, extending the heaviest daily fall in a week. China Industrial Production eased to 5.3%, Retail Sales weakened to 2.5% YoY in August. Risk appetite dwindles amid confusion over Fed tapering despite softer US inflation. Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence recovered for September, second-tier US...
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bears seeking restest of 1.1780s

EUR/USD is technically stretched on the upside, bears seek retest of support structure. US data will be under the spotlight in Fed blackout period. EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot, but holding around flat on the day as the US mid-day sees less volume to support the overnight bid. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is sat near 1.1800 and has travelled between a low of 1.170 and a high of 1.1817.
MARKETS

