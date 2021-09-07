The ZEW-survey is unlikely to leave traces with the ECB meeting looming

Stocks caught a better bid in Europe and the US yesterday compared to Friday and despite a weak Asian start of the week. But with some key data scheduled for release, including US CPI today, markets refrained from taking large positions. European equities inched about half a percent higher while the Dow on WS scored 0.8%. Commodities fared well: the CRB basket of commodities (finished at 221.20) could practically taste the previous cycle high of end-July at 221.21. Despite rising commodity/energy prices -" which by the way are really becoming an issue in Europe -" core bond yields barely budged in Germany. The yield curve finished flat though that conceals the ongoing divergence between real yields (down, new record low) and inflation expectations (up). US yields even fell, with the curve bull flattening up to 3 bps at the long end. EUR/USD struggled for a while, probably following the underlying European yield dynamics, even as risk appetite was strong. Both absolute yield differences and sentiment in the end prevented the pair from closing below 1.18. The likes of the AUD and CAD benefited from the commodity/oil prices as did the NOK, which was unhindered by election day (see below). EUR/GBP couldn’t be more of a EUR/USD copycat. The combo erased initial weakness to close unchanged around 0.853.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO