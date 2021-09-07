CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

We need Biden's economic plan to rebuild the middle class

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359OzM_0bogih4J00
© istock

For more than 40 years, the central narrative of American politics, successfully pushed by the Republican Party, has been that government is ineffectual at best, and counterproductive more often than not. Or, as President Ronald Reagan, a former New Deal Democrat, famously said in his 1981 inaugural address, “government is the problem.”

Yet today, most Americans are beginning to realize that the lack of effective government has become the much bigger problem. In just the last dozen years, Americans have faced the two worst economic crises since the Great Depression and a chronic, dispiriting lack of economic opportunity for all but the top 10 percent. We have endured in Donald Trump the most divisive president in U.S. history, who politicized a devastating pandemic that has infected over 40 million Americans and killed more than 655,000.

It is against this backdrop that President Joe Biden and Democrats are proposing the most ambitious economic and social legislation in 90 years to rebuild our economy and create the workforce of the future. The goal of Biden’s Build Back Better plan is nothing less than to restore the American Dream and revive its central promise: that our children can be better off than we are, and that our nation can still provide most Americans the economic mobility to climb up the income ladder if they work hard.

We have to face it: The once-vaunted social and economic mobility of America, the ability to rise into the middle class that was the pride of our political economy, has drastically declined in recent decades. More than 90 percent of children born in the 1940s went on to earn more than their parents. For children born in 1984, the year President Reagan was reelected, that number has dropped to 50 percent, and is likely even lower for those born since.

Biden’s efforts are aimed at both improving the daily lives and earning power of average Americans and also expanding the productive capacity of our economy. “We can’t go back to the old, failed thinking,” Biden said about the effort recently. “We need to grow the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. This is the best strategy to create millions of jobs and lift up the middle-class families and grow wages and keep prices affordable for the long term.”

The list of proposed measures includes the basic building blocks of a modern workforce and creation of family economic stability. Expanding child tax credits and income tax credits for working families. Providing universal Pre-K for 3 and 4-year-olds as well as childcare for workers with children. Tuition-free community college, workforce development and job training. Pandemic preparedness. Obamacare expansion and filling the Medicaid coverage gap. Paid family and medical leave. Building school infrastructure — and many of others.

The legislation also tries to address the climate crisis by jumpstarting the U.S. clean energy transition, creating millions of new jobs rebuilding our electricity infrastructure and energy technologies, manufacturing electric vehicles and other advanced energy products, and creating a Civilian Climate Corps, in addition to $600 billion in new funding on roads, bridges, water, internet, clean energy and other infrastructure that has passed by the Senate in August.

Biden and the White House have also argued in a new report that these efforts, expensive though they are, can help reduce long-term inflation and price pressures in the future by increasing the economy's productivity. Democrats plan to take up the Build Back Better legislation with an overall price tag of $3.5 trillion in September. The budget “blueprint” of this bill calls for “long-term investments to be fully offset by a combination of new tax revenues, health care savings, and long-term economic growth” and would “prohibit new taxes on families making less than $400,000 per year, and on small businesses and family farms,” a pre-condition insisted on by Biden.

To pay for this funding, the president has proposed increasing the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent, although concerns from some Democrats suggest the new tax rate may end up closer to 25 percent. Biden has also suggested raising the top capital gains tax rate paid on investment profits to 43 percent from its current 24 percent, and increasing the amount U.S. companies pay on foreign earnings. Democrats also expect to save hundreds of billions more by lowering the price of prescription drugs covered under federal health programs.

Some Senate Democrats, including Krysten Synema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have indicated they are unlikely to support funding as high as $3.5 trillion. Since Republicans are uniformly against the plan, every single Senate Democratic vote is needed to gain passage. The margins are almost as tight in the House of Representatives. For these reasons, and given growing concerns about inflation and the federal debt, analysts including my colleague Ben Ritz at the Progressive Policy Institute (PPI) suggest a final spending figure of closer to $2 trillion than $3.5 trillion. PPI research also finds that paying for the full $3.5 trillion figure will be difficult, even if some of these investments provide high economic value in the long-term and can benefit from “dynamic budget scoring.”

While much of Biden’s infrastructure, economic and social package is popular with the American public, gaining majority support in polls, the president’s overall approval has dipped in the wake of the withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Democrats look toward a competitive mid-term election in 2022, support for the major elements of Biden’s economic plan still seem the best path toward increased economic and job growth, likely the determining issue in defying historical trends and retaining Democratic majorities. But, at the same time, having moderate Democrats impose an element of fiscal restraint on the president’s economic plans could be the critical difference in the moderate swing States and districts that will also help decide the congressional majority.

As Biden said recently, “if we increase the availability of quality, affordable childcare, eldercare, paid leave, more people will enter the workforce…..independent forecasters project that it will have an incredibly significant impact on GDP and jobs — good-paying jobs with prevailing wages. And the majority of these jobs will go to people without a college degree…a blue-collar blueprint for building an American economy back.” Now, congressional Democrats must enact the heart of Biden’s ambitious blueprint to create a newly resurgent American middle class.

Paul Bledsoe is strategic adviser at the Progressive Policy Institute and a professorial lecturer at American University’s Center for Environmental Policy. He served on the White House Climate Change Task Force under President Bill Clinton, and as a staff member at the Senate Finance Committee and for several members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

What Trump stole from the California recall

CALIFORNIA SPLIT — Remember this moment, because it might be a point of no return. The aftermath of today’s California recall vote appears likely to herald the arrival of a new stage of election trutherism, in which large numbers of voters — and candidates — insist ordinary elections are rife with fraud and refuse to acknowledge the legitimacy of the outcome.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

'You have no power': Former VP Dan Quayle told Mike Pence he had to certify the 2020 election after getting pressure to overturn it by Trump, new book claims

Dan Quayle served as the US vice president from 1989 to 1993 under President George H.W. Bush. A Republican, Quayle also served as a US senator from Indiana between 1981 and 1989. He had advice for Mike Pence in 2020, as Trump stirred falsehoods about the presidential election. Desperate to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Biden's vaccine policy proves more popular than the GOP hoped

It's been nearly a week since President Joe Biden unveiled an ambitious new policy designed to help end the pandemic, including a newly aggressive approach to vaccinations. Leading Republican officials, none of whom have a plan of their own to end the crisis, did not respond to the developments in an especially constructive way.
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

GOP Sen. Absurdly Demands Blinken Expose Biden’s ‘Censorer’

While questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday during a hearing before the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID) suddenly felt compelled to grill Blinken on whether or not anyone in the White House has been deputized to “push the button” and cut President Joe Biden’s mic if he goes off-topic. “Senator, I really don’t know what you’re referring to,” Blinken replied, while trying to keep a straight face. Risch was talking about a non-event the day before, which was reported by right-wing media as evidence of some sort of Democratic conspiracy. “This isn’t the first time the White House intervened in blocking Biden from being heard by the general public,” Fox News howled.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fox News

Rep. James Comer: President Joe Biden Has Unintentionally Helped Recruiting For The Taliban, Al-Qaida And Other Terrorist Organizations

Congressman James Comer (R-KY) spoke to Brian Kilmeade about the congressional hearings on the Afghanistan withdrawal. Comer wants to know what the evacuation plan was and how they went about estimating the number of Americans and Afghanis that needed to be evacuated. Comer says Congress was initially told before the withdrawal it was around 2,000 Americans and 10,000 Afghanis but now the number has risen to around 100,000. Comer says we need to know the entire process of decision making and at the end of the day we need answers and to hold someone accountable. Comer says this has weakened our standing in the world and President Biden has unintentionally helped recruiting for the Taliban, al-Qaida and other terrorist organizations. Comer also wants President Biden to be stronger on China when it comes to pushing for answers for the origins of Covid at the Wuhan Lab.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

FDR, Joe Biden and fear

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected President of the United States four times. He led America through the Great Depression and WWII. His reputation for leadership in those times of crisis commonly lands him on historians’ shortlists of the greatest U.S. Presidents, along with George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Perhaps FDR’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Idaho State Journal

Large Biden protest taking place at NIFC

Protestors are gathering near the Boise Airport to rally against the arrival of President Joe Biden. Several hundred people are in attendance at the National Interagency Fire Center. Morning protestors were honking horns, holding flags in support of former president Donald Trump, and also held 'don't tread on me' signs,...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Joe Manchin
POLITICO

Biden's winning the Afghan messaging

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — The Biden administration’s messaging on Afghanistan is working, new polling seen exclusively by NatSec Daily shows — a boon to Secretary of State ANTONY BLINKEN and Defense Secretary LLOYD AUSTIN as they head into congressional hearings on the chaotic withdrawal. The C|T Group, an international...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Angry Biden blames Americans for his failures

The Daily Mail’s headline "Biden Declares War on the 80 Million Unvaccinated Americans" really hit me as a sign of the growing insanity of the Biden administration. At a time when we are told by President Joe Biden’s National Security Council that the Taliban has been "cooperative," has "shown flexibility" and has "been businesslike and professional," President Biden’s anger is reserved for Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Plan#Political Economy#Economic Stability#The Republican Party#New Deal Democrat#Americans#Democrats#Medicaid#Civilian Climate Corps#Senate#The White House#Republicans#Democratic
insidernj.com

The Impact of Biden’s COVID Initiative on Campaign 2022: Republicans will win House, Democrats will win Senate

When pundits assess the political prospects of President Joe Biden, they speak of three issue areas: 1) the withdrawal of American armed forces from Afghanistan; 2) the state of the economy; and 3) the battle against the spread of Covid. The conventional wisdom approach is to give all three of these issues roughly the same weight in assessing the President’s likely political fortunes, both in the Congressional elections of 2022 and the presidential election of 2024.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tennesseestar.com

Tennessee Representative Diana Harshbarger Responds to President Biden’s Vaccine Mandates

Speaking to News 5 WCYB on Saturday, Tennessee Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-01) criticized President Joe Biden’s newest executive order on vaccine mandates, calling it “unconstitutional.”. Harshbarger said, “We’ve seen now that a lot of governors are talking to their attorney generals and they are going to file lawsuits against that....
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
bloombergtax.com

Biden Allies Shy From Taxing Rich, Eroding Inequality Pledge (1)

President Joe Biden ’s push to ramp up taxes on the wealthy is getting diluted by his Democratic allies in Congress, undermining his chances of fully delivering on his 2020 campaign pledge to curb America’s widening inequality. A blueprint that the House Ways and Means Committee will begin voting on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
South Bend Tribune

Briggs: Republicans who hate Biden’s vaccine mandate should tell us how COVID-19 ends

I don’t love President Joe Biden’s plan to use the federal agency charged with workplace safety as an enforcement mechanism for carrying out a national COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But I do think almost everyone should get vaccinated and I don’t have a better idea for making that happen, so I’m willing to learn more about how Biden’s plan will work before I form a strong opinion on it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
37K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy