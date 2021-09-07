At news of longtime and beloved teacher death, Grove Schools virtual learning Tuesday, allowing staff to grieve sudden loss
GROVE, Okla. — The Grove School District is teaching classes online Tuesday, September 7, at news of the sudden loss of longtime teacher, Lisa Lovelady. In a message on Monday stating, “Grove Public Schools lost a wonderful person Sunday morning. Lisa Lovelady worked at the ECC and Lower Elementary for more than thirty years. She was a friend , team member, and teacher.”www.fourstateshomepage.com
Comments / 0