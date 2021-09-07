CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Exxon to begin certifying some shale gas emissions amid investor pressure

By Sabrina Valle
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTWay_0bogiQ0q00
The Exxon Mobil gas station in Denver, Colorado United States July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

HOUSTON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Tuesday said it will begin measuring methane emissions from production of natural gas at a New Mexico facility, joining a number of shale gas producers seeking to provide the data to buyers.

The largest U.S. oil company, under pressure from investors and environmentalists to address climate concerns, follows shale producers including EQT Corp (EQT.N) in offering independently verified emissions data to buyers seeking to reduce their own carbon footprints.

"Certifying our natural gas will help our customers achieve their goals," Bart Cahir, a senior vice president at Exxon Mobil, said in a statement.

Exxon said it had signed an agreement with independent measuring firm MiQ to certify 200 million cubic feet of natural gas per day produced at its Poker Lake facilities in New Mexico.

Poker Lake was chosen in part for having already in place technology solutions to detect leaks and reduce methane emissions. Exxon said it is evaluating additional next-generation applications in the region to mitigate emissions, including satellites and artificial intelligence.

The assessment by MiQ - a partnership between RMI, formerly the Rocky Mountain Institute, and sustainable development consultancy firm Systemiq - will be available to clients in the fourth quarter, Exxon said.

The initiative could be extended later to other shale production areas including Appalachia and Haynesville, it said.

MiQ has signed similar deals with U.S. shale producers Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK.O) and Northeast Natural Energy (NNE).

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies including NextDecade Corp (NEXT.O) and Cheniere Energy Inc also said they plan to offer greenhouse gas emissions data to clients.

Earlier this year a tiny activist hedge fund took three seats on Exxon's board. Its climate strategy was central to the campaign.

Exxon this year began disclosing the emissions that result when customers use its products such as gasoline and jet fuel.

The company by 2025 plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its oil and gas production by 15-20% versus 2016 levels.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
spglobal.com

OIL FUTURES: RBOB, ULSD crack spreads rally on Colonial Pipeline outage

NYMEX RBOB crack spreads rallied midday Sept. 14 after Colonial Pipeline said it shut down its main gasoline and distillate line due to a power outage caused by Hurricane Nicholas. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The front-month RBOB crack spread against ICE Brent...
TRAFFIC
Entrepreneur

ExxonMobil & Chevron Highlight the Oil & Gas Stock Roundup

It was a week when oil prices trended slightly upward and natural gas futures registered their highest settlement since February 2014. On the news front, American biggie ExxonMobil XOM confirmed another oil discovery off the coast of Guyana, while smaller rival Chevron CVX agreed to partner renewable fuel producer Gevo to boost the supply of sustainable aviation fuel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
spglobal.com

LNG growth helps support US gas pipeline construction through 2026

This story about pipeline infrastructure projects is the second part of a two-story outlook on U.S. natural gas pipelines. The first story, which covers changes in gas pipeline and storage asset numbers in the last few years, can be found here. LNG export facilities and their demand for supplies will...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Current-Argus

New Mexico groups call for tighter restrictions on oil and gas methane emissions

Federal environmental regulators were urged by New Mexico environmentalists to adopt stricter ruled to limit emissions of methane from the oil and gas industry. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sought to develop new regulations intended to curb air pollution from extraction, with the new requirements expected this year. A group...
CARLSBAD, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Gas#Natural Gas#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Methane Emissions#Exxon Mobil Corp#Eqt Corp Lrb Eqt N#Miq#Rmi#Chesapeake Energy Corp#Northeast Natural Energy#Nne#Lng#Nextdecade Corp#Next O#Cheniere Energy Inc
MarketRealist

What Are the Best Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) Stocks To Buy?

While global crude oil demand plummeted in 2020 amid COVID-19 lockdowns, Shell estimates that LNG (liquified natural gas) demand increased marginally to 360 million metric tons. The U.S. has emerged as a key LNG exporter. What are the best LNG stocks to buy?. Article continues below advertisement. Over the years,...
TRAFFIC
Baton Rouge Business Report

Most Louisiana refineries have restarted but oil production lagging

Most of the nine Louisiana refineries shut by Hurricane Ida have restarted or were restarting on Friday, nearly two weeks after the powerful storm came ashore, a Reuters survey shows. Refiners are coming back faster than oil production, a reverse of past storm recoveries. Just three of the nine refineries...
LOUISIANA STATE
spglobal.com

Shale gas stocks chase natural gas futures prices higher, as LNG drives demand

Shares in most pure-play shale gas producers posted double-digit gains in value over the past month, alongside the one-third increase in the October futures price for natural gas, according to Sept. 14 data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "The biggest news on the day surrounded the energy markets, as natural...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Street.Com

How the U.S. Became the World’s LNG Price Setter

The shale revolution has profoundly changed the market landscape for natural gas. The U.S. is now the largest nat gas producer in the world, due largely to technological development prompted by the shale renaissance. These advancements have substantially enhanced productivity and have cut costs per well. The changes have created...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil flat in volatile trading

Oil prices gave back early gains and were flat on Tuesday, hovering near a six-week high, on signs another storm could affect output in Texas this week even as the U.S. industry struggles to return production after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast. Brent crude rose 13 cents,...
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

Why Oil and Gas Stocks Sizzled Today

OPEC expects global oil demand to cross pre-pandemic level next year. Meanwhile, oil and gas supplies remain tight, and there could be further supply constraints. Oil and gas stocks sizzled today, thanks to a surprise forecast from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Some of the lesser-known stocks surged the most on Sept. 13, with the following leading the pack as of 2 p.m. EDT.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Canadian National railroad facing more investor pressure

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A day after being spurned by Kansas City Southern, Canadian National Railway is facing additional pressure from a major investor who wants CN to abandon its effort to buy the U.S. railroad. The London-based investment firm TCI Fund said Monday it’s calling for a special CN shareholder meeting where it plans to nominate four new directors. TCI has said it thinks CN should get a new CEO and focus its efforts on improving its own operations. Canadian National officials didn’t immediately respond Monday, but the railroad said Sunday that it would evaluate all of its strategic options after Kansas City Southern picked Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion offer over CN’s higher bid.
TRAFFIC
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil Shares Are Rising

Shares of oil companies, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), are trading higher as oil prices gain amid supply concerns caused by Hurricane Ida damage. Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm Sunday, August 29. The storm caused life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, devastating winds and tornadoes in the gulf coast and northeast.
STOCKS
incomeinvestors.com

Altus Midstream Co: Safe 9.2%-Yielding Natural Gas Stock Up 48% in 2021

ALTM Stock’s Price & Dividends Thrive in Difficult Times. The COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled many industries, but few were hit as hard as the energy sector, where demand and prices cratered as the economy ground to a halt. Despite one of the bleakest economic environments in 100 years, Altus Midstream Co (NASDAQ:ALTM) performed exceptionally well in 2020.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

180K+
Followers
206K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy