Effect of age stratification on the association between carotid intima-media thickness and cognitive impairment in Chinese hypertensive patients: new insight from the secondary analysis of the China Stroke Primary Prevention Trial (CSPPT)

Postmortem and neuroimaging studies show low levels of cortical muscarinic M1 receptors (CHRM1) in patients with schizophrenia which is significant because CHRM signalling has been shown to change levels of gene expression and cortical gene expression is altered in schizophrenia. We decided to identify CHRM1-mediated changes in cortical gene expression by measuring levels of RNA in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse (n = 10), where there would be no signalling by that receptor, and in wild type mouse (n = 10) using the Affymetrix Mouse Exon 1.0 ST Array. We detected RNA for 15,501 annotated genes and noncoding RNA of which 1,467 RNAs were higher and 229 RNAs lower in the cortex of the Chrm1−/− mouse. Pathways and proteins affected by the changes in cortical gene expression in the Chrm1−/− are linked to the molecular pathology of schizophrenia. Our human cortical gene expression data showed 47 genes had altered expression in Chrm1−/− mouse and the frontal pole from patients with schizophrenia with the change in expression of 44 genes being in opposite directions. In addition, genes with altered levels of expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse have been shown to affect amyloid precursor protein processing which is associated with the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease, and 69 genes with altered expression in the Chrm1−/− mouse are risk genes associated with human cognitive ability. Our findings argue CHRM1-mediated changes in gene expression are relevant to the pathophysiologies of schizophrenia and Alzheimer’s disease and the maintenance of cognitive ability in humans.

SCIENCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO