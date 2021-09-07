KDUZ Classic – September 7th, 1975

Today’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to September 7th, 1975, the first of two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, for a single that also topped the Billboard Country Singles chart, even though the song was an indictment of the Country Music industry as a whole. The song would top the pop chart in the US for two weeks, while topping the Billboard Country Music chart for four weeks, while also topping the pop charts in Ireland, Canada & Yugoslavia. It would be ranked the #2 song of 1975 in the year-end Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart.