CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

KDUZ Classic – September 7th, 1975

By Seth Coburn
kduz.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s KDUZ Classic takes us back to September 7th, 1975, the first of two weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart, for a single that also topped the Billboard Country Singles chart, even though the song was an indictment of the Country Music industry as a whole. The song would top the pop chart in the US for two weeks, while topping the Billboard Country Music chart for four weeks, while also topping the pop charts in Ireland, Canada & Yugoslavia. It would be ranked the #2 song of 1975 in the year-end Billboard Hot 100 Singles chart.

kduz.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopMatters

Elvis Costello Remakes His Classic ‘This Year’s Model’ in Spanish

In 1978, the always-clever Elvis Costello showed his head-turning debut album was no fluke, coming back just a year later with his explosive second album, This Year’s Model. Not only did it announce Costello as an artist with staying power, but it was also his first album with his steady band, the Attractions, who helped propel him on album after rocking album for years.
MUSIC
kduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – September 10th

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. The world’s most famous German Shepard dog, Rin Tin Tin was born on this date in 1918. Major League Baseball Hall-of-Famer Ted :The Big Klu” Kluszewski was born on this date 1924. Arnold...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhinestone Cowboy#Music Industry#Classic Hits#Canada Yugoslavia
thebrag.com

Listen to the packed new Metallica tribute album ‘Blacklist’

Metallica are marking the 30th anniversary of their classic 1991 self-titled Black Album with a tribute album full of fascinating covers. Their self-titled epic was a colossal album, it spurred Metallica onto worldwide success and has only grown in popularity over the years. It’s been certified 16 times platinum, sold more than 30 million copies worldwide, and remains the best-selling album in the U.S. ever since Nielsen began its Soundscan tracking in 1991.
MUSIC
homenewshere.com

Alice Cooper and The Cult announce 2022 co-headline UK tour

Alice Cooper and The Cult are set to rock arenas in the UK next year. The 'Poison' hitmaker and the British post-punk legends will hit the road on a co-headline run, kicking off on May 23 in Swansea, Wales, and wrapping at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, Yorkshire on June 1.
MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Bob Dylan, ‘Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985)': Album Review

Even Bob Dylan's most devoted fans have a hard time getting behind his spotty '80s material. Oh Mercy, which arrived at the tail end of the decade, is generally applauded for its moody new directions, and 1983's Infidels, which broke up a string of not-loved gospel records, seemed like it may get back on track at times. But much of those 10 years is populated by below-Dylan-standard albums like Knocked Out Loaded and Down in the Groove.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Louise Redknapp stuns fans in sheer top – and looks incredible

Louise Redknapp ensured she took centre stage when she attended a movie premiere in London on Monday night. The 46-year-old looked stunning for the Everybody's Talking About Jamie screening, wearing a sheer black top teamed with smart black shorts and red knee-high boots. Louise finished off the fashionable ensemble with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie to support famous friend

Ali Wentworth is friends with many famous faces – and is an incredibly supportive one at that!. The comedy star took to Instagram at the beginning of the week to show her appreciation for Jennifer Aniston's newly-launched beauty brand, Lolavie. In the picture, Ali looked stunning with no makeup, as...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy