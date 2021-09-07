CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Will the end of pandemic-related unemployment benefits ease Wisconsin’s worker shortage?

By Guest Author
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMO38_0boghh2600
Signs along Charles Street in Oconto, Wis. advertise job openings at LeTourneau Plastics. Such signs are not uncommon, as numerous companies and businesses throughout the county and in northeastern Wisconsin struggle to find workers. Experts disagree whether enhanced pandemic-related unemployment benefits discouraged people from re-entering the workforce. (Kent Tempus / Oconto County Reporter)

Green Bay Press-Gazette

???Green Bay resident Jarrett Brown, a labor activist and former union steward, believes there’s dignity and pride in work.

He never applied for unemployment benefits in nearly two decades of working — until the pandemic. He was unemployed from June to September 2020 and again from December to March.

He became one of many Americans receiving unemployment insurance payments during the pandemic, including the expanded unemployment insurance benefits from the federal government.

Brown said the $300 federal unemployment insurance benefit, which expires Saturday in Wisconsin, was a “life saver” during that time. He made about the same with expanded unemployment benefits compared to the job he got afterward.

“It wasn’t like a windfall. It wasn’t like I was getting rich or anything, but it definitely made it a lot easier to get by than it would have without it, for sure,” Brown said.

Faced with a workforce shortage in some low-wage industries, 22 states ended the $300 federal unemployment expansion early. These state governments believed the expanded benefit was discouraging people from seeking a job. Wisconsin Republicans, too, sought to end the expanded benefits until Gov. Evers vetoed their bill in June.

Economists have been split on the extent to which higher unemployment checks are holding back job seekers. Some studies say ending expanded benefits did not discourage employment, while others say it slightly increases employment.

The expiration of the enhanced benefit renews the question: Will the expiration boost employment in industries like restaurants, retail and manufacturing that have struggled to attract workers? Or will that effect fall short because of other factors, like workers’ changing expectations from employers and a longstanding demographics-driven labor shortage?

Brown said the extra benefits didn’t prevent him from looking for work. While unemployed, he treated his job hunt as a full-time job. He finds it hard to believe people would pass up a good job because of the federal money.

“I value work. I value being able to contribute, and I value being able to earn my own money. And so for me, that $300 isn’t enough to make me not want to search for work,” Brown said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbP9E_0boghh2600
Jarrett Brown of Green Bay, Wis., calls federal supplements to state unemployment benefits “a life line” that helped him as he looked for new jobs during two periods of unemployment due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current $300-a-week federal payment, which critics claim has kept workers out of the job market, ends Saturday. (Samantah Madar / Green Bay Press-Gazette)

Will ending benefit boost employment levels?

Wisconsin faces a shortage of workers in several industries, including restaurants and retail. There are more than 110,000 job postings on the Job Center of Wisconsin website. Wisconsin was already headed toward a workforce shortage with an aging workforce, but for many baby boomers the pandemic sped up the decision to retire.

Facing similar workforce shortages, more than half of U.S. states pulled out of expanded unemployment benefits program early. The research is still developing on whether and to what extent those moves affected employment in those states.

An Aug. 20 report from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy found the 22 states that ended expanded unemployment in June saw non-farm employment grow faster than the rest of the U.S. after the additional unemployment benefit ended.

That UW-Madison report, which cautioned that the report’s data covers only a short time period, used Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly household and payroll employment surveys.

Economists surveyed by the University of Chicago’s Initiative on Global Markets are split on whether the additional payments disincentivized the job hunt for lower-wage workers, with most economists saying they are uncertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O4vP2_0boghh2600

Being paid to ‘sit on the sidelines’

A spokesperson from the state’s largest business lobby, Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, pointed to June research from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco which found that last year’s $600 a week supplemental payment had a moderate disincentive effect on job-finding. The study extrapolated that analysis and assessed there would be a smaller effect for the $300 weekly payment.

Nick Novak, vice president of communications and marketing for WMC, which backed the push to end enhanced unemployment benefits in Wisconsin, said member businesses are finding it hard to hire even after increasing wages and offering sign-on bonuses because they must compete with the extra unemployment payments.

“We’ve seen an unfortunate impact of these expanded benefits because the federal government is paying people to sit on the sidelines,” Novak said.

On the other hand, Laura Dresser, associate director for the Center on Wisconsin Strategy at UW-Madison, is skeptical of claims that characterize enhanced unemployment as a disincentive.

Dresser pointed out that the San Francisco Federal Reserve study also found only a small fraction of workers receiving the previous, higher $600 CARES Act supplement in May and June 2020 would have turned down an offer to return to work at their previous wages.

“The value of a sustained job, especially in a depressed labor market, significantly outweighs the value of the temporary additional UI income,” Federal Reserve researchers wrote in the report.

Dresser said she doesn’t believe the combination of state and federal unemployment benefits is large enough to discourage workers from seeking jobs. She believes the combined state and federal unemployment payments are barely enough for a family to get by in the first place.

Wisconsin’s weekly regular unemployment insurance payments range from $54 to $370, depending upon pay in an employee’s previous job. Regular unemployment insurance plus the $300 expansion creates a $354 to $670 unemployment insurance range. If you consider those amounts relative to a 40-hour work week, that would be equivalent to between $8.85 and $16.75 an hour.

Novak at Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce believes unemployment recipients may be making more in some cases — or that the difference is not enough for people to accept jobs.

“If you are a potential worker, if you’re looking at the incentive of going to work full time potentially at $15, $20, or even more than $20 an hour, you also have the option to sit at home and potentially make $17 an hour,” Novak said.

Pandemic, unemployment benefits change landscape

To compete for workers, employers across the state are voluntarily raising their wages.

Dresser pointed to restaurants as one example of an industry where wages are in flux. Many restaurant workers have held two or three jobs just to make ends meet.

“And these wages have been so stagnant for so long in the restaurant sector that, in some ways, it feels like maybe this is the appropriate adjustment to making the jobs that would support a more complete life,” Dresser said.

However, increased wages may not be enough. Employers could consider more aspects of work to attract talent in this economy. Scheduling flexibility, sick days and child care benefits are all critical for low-wage workers too, Dresser said.

“Many employers are really sensitive to and really design great work environments,” Dresser said. “But some haven’t paid attention as much to these things. And I think you’ll see them changing wages but also considering scheduling, benefits and the kind of supervision and support to staff — and that is ultimately good for those workers.”

Brown believes the pandemic has brought about some improvements for workers despite its challenges. Alongside higher wages, workers have seen bonuses and more flexibility to needs like child care, Brown said. He is currently working the highest paying job he’s ever had at a food processing plant, and there have been several raises since March at the company he works, Brown noted.

“Honestly, the way I saw it, I feared that the pandemic was actually going to hurt workers, because I thought it was going to make everyone more desperate to get back into the workplace and just take whatever job no matter how much they paid — but the exact opposite happened, which is a good thing,” Brown said.

Contact Nusaiba Mizan at (920)-431-8310 or nmizan@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nusaiblah. This story was produced as part of the NEW (Northeast Wisconsin) News Lab.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WashingtonExaminer

The Biden administration suggested blue states extend unemployment benefits, but they all rejected the offer

The Biden administration and congressional Democrats designed the largest benefits cliff in US history and then tried to change the subject as over 7 million unemployment recipients saw federal benefits abruptly end on Labor Day. Meanwhile the administration quietly offered the blue states hit the hardest an opportunity to continue payments to their residents using previously provided federal funds. But “No state has said it plans to do so,” according to the New York Times. Why?
POTUS
95.3 MNC

Gig employment may be part of the labor shortage in Indiana

As much as a third of Indiana’s workforce may be in the gig economy. That’s part of what’s driving a labor shortage. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated in 2019 that 36-percent of workers nationwide are in the gig economy, from day laborers to Uber drivers to freelance writers. That would translate to one-point-one-million Hoosiers. Ball State economist Michael Hicks says the number might be as low as 750-thousand, but that’s still more than one in three workers. And he says the pandemic has sharply accelerated a trend toward remote work that was already in motion.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Green Bay, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Business
theeastcountygazette.com

Pandemic Benefits for Workers Have Already Ended: Extensions Available?

Even with the Delta variant causing steadily high cases of COVID-19 across the states, many businesses closing and filing for bankruptcy, no extensions are offered for the eventual end of federal pandemic unemployment benefits, which were set to end September 6. Due to the pandemic, benefit programs for unemployed Americans...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTHR

Indiana coronavirus updates: Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANA STATE
Racine County Eye

Pandemic-Related Benefits Payments End Saturday

WISCONSIN – Various economic benefits, available to residents through the federal American Rescue Plan Act, will officially end this Saturday (Sept. 4). These benefit payments were created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefits, administered through the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), include an additional $300 per week...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Bay Press Gazette#Americans#Republicans#The Job Center#The Wisconsin Economy#Uw Madison#The Federal Reserve Bank
WFAE

Some Hope Expiration Of COVID Unemployment Benefits Will Ease Charlotte-Area Labor Shortages

Workers in North Carolina who have been unemployed during the pandemic are about to lose one of their lifelines. Federal unemployment benefits that were approved at the beginning of the pandemic will no longer be available next week. They include an extension on the number of weeks workers can receive unemployment and also an extra $300 on top of state unemployment benefits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fresno Bee

Americans without college degrees and immigrants saw steep income declines in 2020

Non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics and Asian Americans saw their median household incomes decline significantly in 2020 amid the COVID-19 health crisis and economic upheaval spurred by the pandemic, according to a report released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday. Overall, the nation’s median household income decreased by 2.9% from $69,560...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Jobs
AL.com

Alabama has nation’s 11th largest labor shortage, study finds

Alabama has the 11th largest labor shortage in the nation, according to a new study, which finds that there is theoretically one job available for every unemployed person. Career resource site CareerCloud looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and CareerBuilder through Sept. 8. According...
ALABAMA STATE
WSMV

Call4 Action helps with unemployment

Issues with unemployment benefits have been an ongoing problem News4's followed for months, but this one truly shows the difficulty one could face trying to get answers. For months, Call4 Action problem solver Caresse Jackman following Phil and Dawn Fenn's case. ...even listening in on a hearing they recently had with the department of labor.
ADVOCACY
azpbs.org

Poverty rate climbed in 2020, but pandemic assistance blunted losses

WASHINGTON – The U.S. poverty rate rose from 10.5% to 11.4% last year, reversing years of steady declines, but that increase in poverty was offset by pandemic relief funds and other benefits, according to new Census Bureau data. While the official poverty rate rose, the “supplemental poverty measure” actually declined...
ADVOCACY
theridgewoodblog.net

Federal Expanded Unemployment Benefits

Trenton NJ, Expanded unemployment insurance (UI) benefits established under the federal CARES Act in March 2020, and renewed by the Continued Assistance Act in December 2020 and again by the American Rescue Plan in March, are expiring Sept. 4. Continue reading It’s Back to Work : Federal Expanded Unemployment Benefits End Labor Day Weekend.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
fox29.com

Bought chicken over last decade? You could be eligible for settlement payment

People who bought chicken products in the United States over the last decade could be eligible to receive payments as part of a class-action settlement totaling $181 million. Prosecutors in a class-action lawsuit called Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation allege that a number of corporations, including Fieldale, Mar-Jac, Pilgrim’s and Tyson, "conspired to restrict the supply of, and fix, raise, and stabilize the price of chicken," which is a violation of federal and state consumer and antitrust laws. The defendants have denied the allegations.
ECONOMY
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy