Principal Brian Harris made the following announcement vis Social Media on Monday (Sept 13, 2021):. "Our school has received a confirmed report that seven individuals at our school have tested positive for COVID-19 over the break. Notification is given to bus from the health department when a student or staff member has a positive COVID-19 test. Unless you are contacted by the local health department or our school, your child is safe to return to school.

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO