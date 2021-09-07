CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Ladies In Red Under Investigation

By WLRN 91.3 FM
wlrn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday 9pm FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES – Crime Drama. In 1920s Toronto, the city's only female private detectives defy expectations and rebel against conventions to crack the cases the police don't want to touch. Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and...

www.wlrn.org

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Excess Baggage And Dead Weight Lead To An Investigation

9pm Tuesday FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES – Crime Drama. Set in 1920s Toronto, FRANKIE DRAKE MYSTERIES follows the all-female agency Drake Private Detectives, led by Frankie Drake and her partner Trudy Clarke. Incorporating a brand of justice that doesn't always follow the law, Frankie and Trudy investigate mysteries and crimes that either the police refuse to take on, or that their clients cannot take to the police at all. Against a backdrop of social change, radical politics and jazz music, the series is immersed in both the real Toronto of the 1920s and the world of mystery and suspense.
TV & VIDEOS
susanvillestuff.com

Cause of Explosion in Johnstonville Residence Still Under Investigation

Investigators from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the cause of an early morning explosion in a residence on Diamond Crest Road in Johnstonville that blew out a wall of the house, but left the residents uninjured. At around 1:40a.m., Sunday, deputies responded to a report of an explosion...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
KNOX News Radio

Potential homicide under investigation near Bemidji

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s department is investigating a shooting incident that has left one man dead. Authorities received a call shortly before 3:30 Sunday afternoon from a man who stated he had been shot in a home about nine miles northeast of Bemidji (MN). When deputies arrived on the scene the victim was dead.
BEMIDJI, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music#Conventions#Red Scare
cbslocal.com

Quadruple Shooting In Wilmington Under Investigation, Police Say

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police in Wilmington are investigating after a quadruple shooting injured three women and a man. The incident happened around 4:13 p.m. near A and New Castle Streets. The Wilmington Police Department said officers found four victims. A 57-year-old man is in critical condition, while 48-year-old and...
WILMINGTON, DE
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Two Men Allegedly Raped Elderly Farmer Until He Went Into Coma

Two men in Nigeria have been arrested after they allegedly raped a 65-year-old farmer until he went into a coma. The elderly victim, identified as Gilbert Nnagi, was found unconscious in one of the alleged rapists' homes in Ondo Saturday evening, according to Sahara Reporters. He was allegedly unable to talk when he was found and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Arrested, Allegedly Tortured Housekeeper

Actress Semon Hasan Eka, who stars in films produced in Bangladesh, was arrested for allegedly torturing her housekeeper at her home in Dhaka, the country's capital city, in late July. On Aug. 22, Eka was released on bail. The performer is also facing drug possession charges because police claimed they found illegal drugs when they arrived at Eka's apartment.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy