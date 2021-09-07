CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Stefanski: The plan was always to have two kickers on the roster

Cover picture for the articleThe Browns had to make an adjustment at kicker when Cody Parkey suffered a quad injury during the preseason. They already had Chase McLaughlin on the roster after claiming him off waivers in May. Then Cleveland released Parkey from injured reserve, meaning the kicker wouldn’t be back with the team this year. And even though Cleveland also added Chris Naggar to its practice squad last week, McLaughlin won the job heading into Sunday’s season opener against Kansas City.

