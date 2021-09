Is Kelsea Ballerini working on a new album? After looking at her most recent social media post, it seems she is. The last time we heard new lyrics by the Peter Pan songstress was in 2020 when she released two albums—one named Kelsea and one named Ballerini. It makes sense that she wanted to revel in the fame of those albums before getting back in the recording studio. The record duo was nominated for multiple awards, and her single Hole in the Bottle from Kelsea hit number one on the country charts.

