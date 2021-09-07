CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020 Nears the End of a Long Road to Cooperstown

By Jay Jaffe
fangraphs.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class of 2020 has had a long wait for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and not just because the coronavirus pandemic set the festivities back nearly 14 months. While Derek Jeter was resoundingly elected in his first year of eligibility, the road to Cooperstown for the other three honorees — Ted Simmons, Larry Walker, and the late Marvin Miller — was more like a maze, full of wrong turns and apparent dead ends. That road finally ends on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 8, when all four will be inducted into the Hall. As somebody who has been deeply invested in the careers and candidacies of all four, I couldn’t bypass the midweek trip, even under pandemic conditions.

blogs.fangraphs.com

