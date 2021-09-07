CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State can challenge Clemson? Overreactions galore

By ORDER REPRINT
The State
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt might’ve been the best opening weekend of college football ever, what with an instant classic between Notre Dame and Florida State and an old-school Georgia-Clemson affair that would have pleased the most grizzled of football purists. An overreaction, to offer such praise? For sure — but that’s what Week Ones are all about: overreactions. Forming opinions off of extremely small sample sizes. Flying way too high if your team happened to emerge victoriously, and sinking way too low if your team happened to lose.

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Shelley Meyer Reacts To Urban Meyer, USC Rumors

Just over 24 hours ago, the USC Trojans shocked the college football world when the program announced its moving on from head coach Clay Helton. The divorce isn’t exactly surprising, but the timing is. Helton has been on thin ice seemingly during his entire time in charge of the Trojans program, but a brutal loss to Stanford was the final blow.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Mystery solved: FOX Sports finds out who left the rubber duck at midfield of Ohio Stadium

Remember the rubber duck that was left behind after Oregon’s upset win over Ohio State on Saturday?. FOX Sports found the culprits. After Ohio Stadium cleared out, two young fans — Brixton and Dublin — climbed down on the field and placed the duck at midfield. Security didn’t seem to mind, and the troll job went viral on social media almost right away.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Florida Player Has 1 Question For Alabama Ahead Of Huge SEC Showdown

No. 1 Alabama and No. 11 Florida are set to face off in a big-time SEC matchup later this week. The Crimson Tide are coming off two dominant victories through their first two games of the season: a 44-13 win over No. 14 Miami and a 48-13 win over Mercer. The Gators also impressed through their first two contests, notching victories over Florida Atlantic (35-14) and USF (42-20).
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Nc State#Appalachian State#American Football#Notre Dame#Ecu#Bank Of America Stadium#Big Mayo#N C State#Acc#The Blue Devils
CharlotteObserver.com

Clemson’s kickoff time set for ACC game against NC State

The ACC announced Clemson will play NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be played on ABC or ESPN. The TV designation will be set after this week’s games. For Clemson, it will be the squad’s first true road contest, despite playing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State moves up in latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll

It was a game of leapfrog for the AP Top 25 College Football Poll in week two. Alabama rolled and stayed in the No. 1 spot. After that, teams jumped all around. Ohio State moved up the ladder one spot after beating Minnesota on the road, skipping ahead of Clemson and Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t look like the trendy pick everyone has been making them out to be after hanging on to beat Tulane. And Clemson looked very pedestrian after losing the much-hyped matchup with Georgia. The Bulldogs jumped all the way from No. 5 up to No. 2 after knocking off Dabo and the Tigers.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

NC State's 20 Most Important Players 2021: LB Payton Wilson, No. 2

NC State will get its 2021 football season started in three days, kicking off against South Florida inside Carter-Finley Stadium. Following an 8-4 season, the Wolfpack is eyeing even more this fall with more than 20 starters returning along with nearly the entire coaching staff leading the way. But it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MassLive.com

Nike’s new Zoom Pegasus 38 college football shoes now available for Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State fans, plus 20 more teams

Nowadays a jersey, a hat, a big foam finger and even socks just aren’t enough to tell the sports world who your favorite college football team is. That’s why for the past few years, Nike has released a new version of its Zoom Pegasus shoe each season for college football fans, to show their school pride on their feet while tailgating or running miles on end.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy