All-Carolina College Football Poll: NC State can challenge Clemson? Overreactions galore

It was a game of leapfrog for the AP Top 25 College Football Poll in week two. Alabama rolled and stayed in the No. 1 spot. After that, teams jumped all around. Ohio State moved up the ladder one spot after beating Minnesota on the road, skipping ahead of Clemson and Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t look like the trendy pick everyone has been making them out to be after hanging on to beat Tulane. And Clemson looked very pedestrian after losing the much-hyped matchup with Georgia. The Bulldogs jumped all the way from No. 5 up to No. 2 after knocking off Dabo and the Tigers.

