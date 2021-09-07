CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Galt Aims to Disrupt Status Quo with 4-Day Workweek

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalt Pharmaceuticals Co-founder and CEO Barry Patel/Courtesy of Galt Pharmaceuticals. Galt Pharmaceuticals is just a little bit different. With a centralized business model aimed at disrupting the status quo of big pharma, the company recently implemented a 4-day, 36-hour workweek that tilts at a disruption happening across the North American workforce.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

These are the challenges and downsides to the 4-day workweek

Scotland is to become the latest nation to trial a four-day working week after the SNP government announced it was setting up a £10 million fund to enable some office businesses to cut workers’ hours without reducing their pay. Similar trials are underway in Ireland and Spain, following on from...
ECONOMY
TechRepublic

Could the 4-day workweek remedy employee burnout?

A condensed workweek could help remedy workforce fatigue but the nontraditional arrangement has a number of roadblocks for widespread implementation. Amid a tight labor market, companies are having trouble filling open positions and retaining top talent as a long-speculated Great Resignation comes to fruition. At a time when conversations around workforce burnout are front and center, a condensed workweek could help remedy the situation, but what's holding back more companies from offering this non-traditional arrangement?
ECONOMY
securitymagazine.com

Disrupting the status quo: Data-driven analysis of terrorism

As any effective manager knows, you can’t manage what you can’t measure. Since September 11, 2001, how best to measure – and therefore manage – terrorism risk has been an ongoing quest. Protecting people, property and information from security threats at an operational level requires reliable measurement methods as a solid foundation for security precautions, plans, policies and other responses.
TERRORISM
gaminginstincts.com

Bugsnax Developer Implements Four Day Workweek

The developer behind the PlayStation 5 launch title Bugsnax as well as Octodad, Young Horses, has implemented a four-day workweek at their company. This is in hopes of helping their employees strike a better balance between work and home life. According to Axios, the policy was implemented after a unanimous vote in the studio to begin a trial run back in July.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayn Rand
Washington Times

Four-day workweek gains traction despite pushback

The long Labor Day weekend could become standard if the four-day workweek catches on. Many U.S. companies are experimenting with a shortened workweek because of pandemic-related concerns, and legislation calling for a 32-hour workweek has been introduced in Congress. “As we consider what work should look like beyond this pandemic,...
LABOR ISSUES
philosophynews.com

JCVI endorses Status Quo Bias

The UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recently recommended against vaccinating children under 16 against Covid, despite granting that "the benefits from vaccination are marginally greater than the potential known harms." (Of course, aggregated over a subpopulation of millions, even "marginal" improvements in risk profile can result in several saved lives and scores or hundreds fewer hospitalizations. And, as Deepti Gurdasani makes clear in this thread,* all the evidence should lead us to expect the "unknown" risks from Covid to outweigh those from the vaccine, so taking uncertainty into account should lead us to regard vaccination as all the more important.)So what's behind the JCVI's verdict? They are at least admirably transparent:In providing its advice, JCVI also recognises that in relation to childhood immunisation programmes, the UK public places a higher relative value on safety compared to benefits.It's important to be clear on what this really means. Note that this is not invoking any kind of philosophically defensible harm/benefit asymmetry. (Many people think it's more important to reduce suffering than to promote happiness, but that's not what this is about.) Vaccines aren't to make you happy. The "benefits" they provide are specifically safety benefits, i.e. against other health risks. So what the JCVI is really saying is that they place higher value on protecting people from potential harms from vaccines than on protecting people from potential harms from COVID.That is deeply messed up.I just hope that greater philosophical clarity here will help people to see how messed up it is (and so change these institutions' values in future). Every time some dopey bureaucrat claims they're prioritizing "vaccine safety" over "benefits", they need to be met with the response: No, you're prioritizing safety from vaccines over safety from COVID.That's clearly indefensible. We just need. . .
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

It's time to rethink the five-day workweek

Sixty-five years ago this month, President Richard Nixon made front-page news predicting that America was moving toward a four-day workweek. We’re nowhere near Nixon’s goal — and even further from John Maynard Keynes’s 1928 prediction that we’d all be working 15-hour weeks by 2028. But with record numbers of people quitting their jobs during the pandemic in what’s being called the Great Resignation, it’s time for more employers to consider offering their workers a four-day workweek.
JOBS
kshb.com

Scotland Will Try A 4-Day Workweek With No Decrease In Pay

Those of us looking forward to the upcoming three-day weekend — and subsequent four-day workweek that follows Labor Day — might appreciate this bit of news from across the pond. Scotland’s government has confirmed that it will follow through on a pledge to help companies try out a four-day workweek on a trial basis.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pharma#Drugs#North American#Ga#Phranchises
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Trademarks
marketresearchtelecast.com

Bill Gates assures that humanity is not ready for a new pandemic and proposes “the only solution”

Microsoft founder Bill Gates believes that humanity is not prepared to face a new pandemic, unless efforts are made to create vaccines more quickly. In the new report from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation released Monday, the philanthropist said he is “a little concerned that less attention is now being paid than he expected to preparing to respond to the pandemic.”
ADVOCACY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
biospace.com

BIOCORP and MERCK Sign a Partnership in the Field of Human Growth Hormone (HGH)

ISSOIRE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Regulatory News:. BIOCORP (FR0012788065 – ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development, and manufacturing of innovative medical devices, and Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announce an agreement for the development and supply of a specific version of Mallya device to monitor treatment adherence in the field of HGH.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy