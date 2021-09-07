CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth County, IA

No Injuries Reported In Plymouth County Plane Crash

By mmcwilliams
kicdam.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth County, IA (KICD) — Two people were involved in a plane crash in Plymouth County Monday afternoon. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says they were advised of a small plane crash near the intersection of C66 and Tamarack about 5 miles east of Kingsley, Iowa. The plane was located upside down, about 75 yards into a cornfield. Authorities responded to the area and found that the pilot and his passenger were not injured in the crash.

kicdam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 15 (Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday handily beat back a Republican campaign to oust him from office, sending a decisive message that voters in the deeply Democratic state supported his policies for tackling COVID-19, immigration and crime. Newsom, who won his first term in...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Kingsley, IA
County
Plymouth County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Accidents
Plymouth County, IA
Accidents
Kingsley, IA
Accidents
Kingsley, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Plymouth, IA
Plymouth County, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. (AP) — Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps. Forecasters said Nicholas would slow to a stall over central Louisiana through...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Putin forced to self-isolate as COVID hits his inner circle

Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin is going into self-isolation because of coronavirus cases in his inner circle, the Kremlin said Tuesday. The announcement came in the Kremlin's readout of Putin's phone call with the Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Putin has been fully vaccinated with the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Accident
Reuters

Biden enlisting Disney, Microsoft CEOs in push for vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Wednesday with U.S. CEOs and other top business leaders as he pushes companies to require workers to be inoculated amid a surge in COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated. Participants in the meeting include the chief executives of Walt...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy