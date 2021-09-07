No Injuries Reported In Plymouth County Plane Crash

Plymouth County, IA (KICD) — Two people were involved in a plane crash in Plymouth County Monday afternoon. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office says they were advised of a small plane crash near the intersection of C66 and Tamarack about 5 miles east of Kingsley, Iowa. The plane was located upside down, about 75 yards into a cornfield. Authorities responded to the area and found that the pilot and his passenger were not injured in the crash.