FDA Summit on Gene Therapy Risks Proves Timely

Umbilical cord blood has become a valuable commodity in the healthcare sector in recent years due to rising awareness about the utility of stem cells in the treatment of a wide variety of diseases. Umbilical cord blood is the blood left over in the placenta after childbirth, and is the best source of stem cells. Stem cells have become vital in the medical field due to their capacity to regenerate into any kind of human cells. This has made them a prime candidate for the treatment of several degenerative diseases that have proven to be beyond mankind so far. Genetic and hematopoietic diseases are also treated with stem cells, further increasing the utility of the umbilical cord blood market to the healthcare sector.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO