FDA Summit on Gene Therapy Risks Proves Timely
When the U.S.Food and Drug Administration (FDA) met last week to discuss gene therapy safety concerns, adeno-associated viruses (AAVs) were the star attraction. The field of gene therapy began to emerge in the late 1980s but didn’t really take off until the mid-2010s. Gene therapies have tremendous potential to alter the course of diseases like hemophilia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Huntington’s disease, Pompe disease, and any other disorder in which a gene malfunctions. Given this, the panelists seemed to be gun-shy about doing anything to slow their progress.www.biospace.com
