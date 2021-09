This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the Bothwell Regional Health Center in response to an animal bite. A juvenile male was bitten by his grandmother's dog while he was feeding it in the 1200 block of Maple Lane. The juvenile sustained minor injury to his fingers on each hand. The juvenile was treated and released by hospital staff. Animal Control will be notified of the incident.

