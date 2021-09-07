Steele Impressive, Rivas and Happ Deserve Plaudits, Hoerner, Bryant, and Other Cubs Bullets

Terrible news about the loss of Michael K. Williams. I’m right in the middle of a re-watch of ‘The Wire,’ too. It’s not just that his most famous character, Omar Little, was such a compelling character. It’s that Williams played Omar, like so many of his other parts, with a peculiarly magnetic style. There was just something about the way he filled out his characters that drew your eye more than anyone else on screen. He stole every scene.