CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Steele Impressive, Rivas and Happ Deserve Plaudits, Hoerner, Bryant, and Other Cubs Bullets

bleachernation.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrible news about the loss of Michael K. Williams. I’m right in the middle of a re-watch of ‘The Wire,’ too. It’s not just that his most famous character, Omar Little, was such a compelling character. It’s that Williams played Omar, like so many of his other parts, with a peculiarly magnetic style. There was just something about the way he filled out his characters that drew your eye more than anyone else on screen. He stole every scene.

www.bleachernation.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 Cubs players who won’t be back next season

The Chicago Cubs are in complete free-fall, and it’s completely expected. The North Siders are closing in on a franchise-record losing streak, but who will be back to redeem themselves next year?. The question for the Cubs might not be ‘Who won’t be back’, but rather ‘Who will be back’?
NFL
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Jed Hoyer
Person
Joc Pederson
chatsports.com

Did the Chicago Cubs dodge a bullet in not signing DJ LeMahieu?

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Look. We’ve all heard the schtick too many times to count since 2016. Dexter Fowler was the sparkplug for that powerful Chicago Cubs team and the front office has failed to fill the void left by his departure for going on a half-decade now. But...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jason Heyward (hamstring) scratched for Cubs Tuesday; Alfonso Rivas enters

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward has been removed from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward is dealing with "right hamstring cramping," so he's been pulled from the lineup. Alfonzo Rivas will take over, getting the nod in left field while batting seventh against Reds starter Wade Miley.
MLB
Red Bluff Daily News

As Kris Bryant returns to face Cubs, SF Giants have made a strong impression

CHICAGO — Kris Bryant is getting a kick out of all of this. Every time the Giants win another ballgame, which is quite often these days, those projections published back in spring training look even worse. “I just find it funny that the team was projected to win whatever 75...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#Cubs#Reds#Mbdchicago#Braves#Taylor Mcgregor#Marquee Sports Network#Nbcsc
bleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: The Static Lineup

The Chicago Cubs are welcoming Kris Bryant and the San Francisco Giants to town later this afternoon, and they’re rolling with their new-normal lineup post deadline. Check it out. Chicago Cubs Lineup:. 1. Rafael Ortega, CF. 2. Frank Schwindel, 1B. 3. Ian Happ, LF. 4. Willson Contreras, C. 5. Patrick...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: A Javier Baez reunion isn’t as far-fetched as you think

The Subway Series took center stage this weekend in New York, with former Chicago Cubs Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez back together on the field – although playing for separate teams. As many will never forget, Rizzo and Baez were traded away at the deadline this season and the two former Cubs linked up for a sentimental hug at first base during Friday’s game.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jason Heyward Exits After Collision With Brandon Crawford

Heyward exits after scary collision during slide originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward exited Saturday's Giants-Cubs game after a scary collision while running the bases. Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford's knee struck Heyward's head as the Cubs outfielder slid into third base in the fourth inning. Heyward reached on...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Amazon
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Growing Cubs Podcast: Effross and Rivas Debut, Deep Dive into Vazquez, Pinango, Morel, Abbott, Gallardo, and Aliendo

Jimmy and Greg are back with another episode of the Growing Cubs Podcast! They spend the first half of the episode discussing the recent promotions of Cubs prospects Alfonso Rivas and Scott Effross, as well as Jimmy’s time watching the South Bend Cubs play in Peoria. During the back half of the episode they take a deep dive into the seasons Luis Vazquez, Yohendrick Pinango, Chris Morel, Corey Abbott, Richard Gallardo, and Pablo Aliendo are having.
MLB
kion546.com

Schwindel, Happ homer; Cubs hold on to beat Twins 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel homered for the second straight game, Ian Happ added a towering homer into the third deck, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Manuel Rodríguez (3-2) earned the win for Chicago with two scoreless innings of relief. Rowan Wick earned his first save of the season. Cubs second baseman Matt Duffy ended a threat for Minnesota in the eighth when he tracked down Max Kepler’s pop-up into medium right field, spun and threw Luis Arraez out at the plate trying to score from third. John Gant (4-9) pitched five innings and allowed two runs for Minnesota.
MLB
bleachernation.com

Steele and Alzolay Show Out, Who Gets the Saves, Smokies, Perlaza, and Other Cubs Bullets

So, my first fantasy football draft in over a decade has arrived, and I am completely f**ked. I follow the NFL, and I’ve looked over some lists, but I mean, I really have no clue how to actually build an effective roster anymore. It’s just been too long. The only thing I know for sure is that I should definitely draft Andy Dalton as my QB1, because the Bears are clearly convinced.
NFL
cubsinsider.com

Watch: Rafael Ortega and Ian Happ Home Runs Give Cubs Lead

The Cubs entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 3-0 to the visiting Pirates, but a couple of home runs would erase that lead and more. Rafael Ortega got things started with his ninth home run of the year to tie things at three. Ian Happ followed two batters later with his 18th home run of the year to put the Cubs up 5-3.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Fans threw Skittles at Happ during Cubs-Twins game

Maybe they just wanted Cubs outfielder Ian Happ to taste the rainbow. A group of candy-throwing fans targeted Happ during Wednesday's game against the Twins. During a radio appearance Thursday on 670 The Score's "Bernstein and Rahimi," Happ said a group of fans in the left field bleachers hit him with Skittles.
MLB
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas absent from Cubs' lineup versus Pirates

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivas started the last three games at first base for the Cubs while Frank Schwindel served as the designated hitter in an American League park. Schwindel is shifting back to first base Thursday while Rivas sits.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy