Readers respond: Carbon pricing could help steelhead

Oregon boasts the fourth-largest river in the U.S., the Columbia River. This landmark of the Pacific Northwest provides us with many resources, including sea-run rainbow trout known as steelhead. The Aug. 28 article “Record low numbers of steelhead returning to Columbia River” reveals that 2021 has been a “really dire year for steelhead,” which have been negatively affected by habitat loss in recent years. Higher water temperatures caused by climate change are also negatively affecting steelhead and their life cycles. Carbon pricing makes carbon producers take financial accountability, driving down carbon pollution as energy companies and consumers begin to move toward cleaner, cheaper options. Legislation such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act would implement carbon pricing as well as carbon dividends that would redistribute the funds collected from a carbon fee to the public. This bill has well-established bipartisan support, so I am optimistic about how its possible enactment could stabilize the steelhead population in the Columbia River.Valerie.