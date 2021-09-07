CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pigeons, Curves, and the Traveling Salesperson Problem

By Ian Stewar
Wired
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Mo Willems’ children’s book Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, the main character—a pigeon, obvs—uses every trick in the book (literally) to convince the reader that it should be allowed to drive a bus when the regular human driver suddenly has to leave. Willems’s book had an unintended scientific consequence in 2012, when the entirely respectable journal Human Cognition published an entirely respectable paper by the entirely respectable researchers Brett Gibson, Matthew Wilkinson, and Debbie Kelly. They showed experimentally that pigeons can find solutions, close to optimal, to simple cases of a famous mathematical curiosity: the Travelling Salesman Problem. Their title was ‘Let the pigeon drive the bus: pigeons can plan future routes in a room.'

