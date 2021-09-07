Pigeons, Curves, and the Traveling Salesperson Problem

This is a rewarding hobby that gets you more in touch with nature. In the spring and summer of 2020, when stay at home orders were first issued in response to the pandemic, many people who didn't know a sparrow from a seagull suddenly became backyard birders. Who could blame them? Being in a safe space, binoculars in hand, looking and listening for chirping birds was an excellent way to relieve stress and feel happier. Today, birding remains a favorite hobby for almost 50 million people in the United States—and they're folks of all ages. Here's how to get started identifying birds by sight and sound.

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO