In the thicket of bad legislation churned out this year by Texas lawmakers, it’s easy for HB 20 to get overlooked. While we’re concentrating on voter suppression, the practical banning of abortion, permitless carry of firearms and the mandate that teachers must deliver patriotic, noncritical assessments of U.S. history, we can lose sight of the way our elected leaders shredded the constitution just to make an example of social-media companies.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO