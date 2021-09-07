CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans 2021 Season Preview

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SW6Kp_0bogazQT00

NASHVILLE – Injuries do not scare the Tennessee Titans.

Twice in the last three years, they used their first-round pick in the draft to select players who had serious medical issues, serious enough for some teams to remove them from their draft boards altogether, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons in 2019 and cornerback Caleb Farley in 2021.

So, it should come as no surprise that the Titans’ two biggest additions to their 2021 lineup were players who dealt with significant health issues in 2020. Tennessee signed outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in free agency despite the fact that he played just 11 games for Pittsburgh last season before a knee injury required him to undergo reconstructive surgery in early December. Then in June, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, who played just nine games (the second-fewest of his 10 seasons with Atlanta), was acquired in a trade.

Between those two, Farley’s attempt to leave his injury-riddled college career in the past, Derrick Henry’s quest to buck the history of his recent workload, the hope that an aging offensive line can hold up for 17 games and more, the medical staff might have a disproportionate role in Tennessee’s success or failure in 2021.

Offense

Any discussion of the Titans’ offense starts with Henry, but with Jones and 2020 Pro Bowler A.J. Brown, the running back does not completely dominate the discussion.

The two-time rushing champion remains the centerpiece of the attack, which has a new coordinator (Todd Downing) after Arthur Smith left to become Atlanta Falcons head coach, and the plan is to use Herny as much as possible until he shows he no longer can shoulder the load. History suggests that could happen soon. Between the regular season and the playoffs, he has 782 rushes over the past two seasons (plus an additional 45 receptions). One season like that has sent many noteworthy backs into a sudden, steep decline. Add to that the challenge that comes with following a 2,000-yard season (2,027, to be exact), and it seems impossible for him to live up to even reasonable expectations.

Henry, who is 6-foot-3, 247 pounds and can run away from much smaller players, is no ordinary back, though.

“He has the attitude, the mindset, and he loves playing football,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “You put all that together and it is a good package.”

Tannehill, now two full seasons removed from Miami, is playing the best football of his career. Led by Jones and Brown, he also has – by far – the most talented group of receivers to which to throw at any point in his career. Jones already is among the NFL’s all-time top 20 in career receiving yards, and Brown is one of five players since 1970 with at least 2,000 receiving yards and 19 touchdown catches in his first two years.

As such, defenses must respect the passing game. That should limit the pounding Henry takes. Or, if opponents sell out to stop the run, Tannehill has the targets to make them pay.

Defense

Much of the offseason discussion about the offense was about how good it could be. With the defense, the thinking is that it can’t possibly be as bad as it was last season. Can it?

Not only did franchise officials nearly break the bank to sign Dupree, three-quarters of the starting secondary will be different. Not included among that group are Farley and Elijah Molden, two cornerbacks selected in the first three rounds of this year’s draft.

The idea is to avoid a repeat of 2020, when the Titans had fewer sacks than all but two teams and allowed opponents to convert 51.9 percent of their third-down opportunities.

Dupree won’t have to do it alone. Coaches hope that that combination of Simmons and Denico Autry, another notable free-agent addition, will provide a push up the middle that either gets to the quarterback or opens up additional rush lanes for Dupree and Harold Landry, the team leader in sacks each of the last two years.

The goal in remaking the secondary – cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoreé Jackson and safety Kenny Vaccaro were released – was to get younger and faster. Safety Amani Hooker, a fourth-round pick in 2019, and cornerback Kristian Fulton, a second-round selection in 2020, will be starters with Farley and Molden as rotational pieces.

However, the addition of cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins, a 10th-year veteran, also created an attitude change. Jenkins’ unfailing competitiveness throughout offseason workouts led to a steady string of interceptions in training camp practices and three more in the preseason. Now, it just has to carry over to the regular season.

“We have been preaching the foundation, our identity, setting the standard from top to bottom on the roster on the defensive side and I think guys are trying to play up to it right now,” defensive coordinator Shane Bowen said. “It has been encouraging.”

Predicted record

11-6. The AFC South looks to be a two-team race between the Titans and Indianapolis Colts. As such, Tennessee needs to sweep the season series with Jacksonville and Houston as it did a year ago. The challenge will be to navigate 12 straight games before the bye, and the season could swing – for better or worse – in Weeks 6 and 7 when the Titans host Buffalo and Kansas City, respectively, with the first of those on Monday night.

Expected depth chart

Offense

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Logan Woodside

WR: A.J. Brown, Marcus Johnson

WR: Julio Jones, Josh Reynolds

LT: Taylor Lewan, Ty Sambrailo

LG: Rodger Saffold, Corey Levin

C: Ben Jones, Aaron Brewer

RG: Nate Davis, Dillon Radunz

RT: David Quessenberry, Kendall Lamm

TE: Anthony Firkser, Geoff Swaim

RB: Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans

FB: Khari Blasingame, Luke Stocker (TE)

Defense

DL: Denico Autry, Larrell Murchison

NT: Teair Tart, Anthony Rush

DL: Jeffery Simmons, Larrell Murchison

OLB: Bud Dupree, Derick Roberson

ILB: Rashaan Evans, Monty Rice

ILB: Jayon Brown, David Long

OLB: Harold Landry, Rashad Weaver

CB: Jackrabbit Jenkins, Caleb Farley

SS: Amani Hooker, Matthias Farley

FS: Kevin Byard, Bradley McDougald

CB: Kristian Fulton, Elijah Molden

Specialists

K: Sam Ficken

P: Brett Kern

LS: Morgan Cox

KR: Darrynton Evans

PR: Chester Rogers

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Mike Vrabel Calls Julio Jones' Personal Foul 'Dumb Sh-t That Hurts the Team'

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The game was never close. The Cardinals took a 10-0 lead after their first two possessions and never looked back. Maybe the Titans could have gotten something going, but an early turning point in the game may have come when Julio Jones was called for a personal foul halfway through the first quarter that turned a 3rd and 1 into a 3rd and 16 that then turned into a punt.
NFL
247Sports

NFL roster news: Matt Barkley signing to Tennessee Titans practice squad

Matt Barkley is returning to the Tennessee Titans as a member of the practice squad, according to Titans Senior Writer/Editor Jim Wyatt. The news comes just a few hours after the veteran quarterback was released from the 53-man roster after the team claimed offensive lineman Corey Levin off waivers from the New York Jets.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans to waive cornerback Chris Jones

The Tennessee Titans are going to waive cornerback Chris Jones from their 53-man roster, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Jones was one of the bigger surprises to make the cut, but he did play well in training camp and the preseason. With the move, the Titans will have an open spot on their roster, which means another move is coming.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
FanSided

Tennessee Titans must solve their biggest offensive riddle immediately

With just days left until the Tennessee Titans host the Arizona Cardinals, everything is falling into place for the home team. On Wednesday the team announced that starting offensive linemen, Ben Jones and Nate Davis were back with the team after clearing COVID protocols. It also seems like Julio Jones...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans waive offensive lineman Corey Levin

The Tennessee Titans’ reunion with offensive lineman Corey Levin, their former sixth-round pick in 2017, was short-lived, as the team decided to waive him on Monday. It’s possible Levin will be brought back on the practice squad. The move likely means that Tennessee will activate one of their two key...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khari Blasingame
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Amani Hooker
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Rodger Saffold
Person
Matthias Farley
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans waive 4th round draft choice but he might return

Dez Fitzpatrick, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images photo pool) Well, it appears that, in the end, Dez Fitzpatrick didn’t do enough. The Tennessee Titans, after utilizing a fourth-round draft choice on the former Louisville Cardinals standout during the final day of the 2021 NFL Draft, released him on the final day of August as teams scrambled to get their roster trimmed down to the league-mandated 53-man version.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tennessee Titans practice squad tracker in 2021

Tennessee Titans. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans trimmed their team down to a 53-man roster on Tuesday. Now, they can start assembling their 16-man practice squad. Practice squad moves began this afternoon after waiver claims were processed, and most of those claims involve recently cut players. Two...
NFL
chattanoogacw.com

Former Tennessee Titans' Jurrell Casey announces retirement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is announcing his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL. Nine of those seasons were spent with Tennessee as "one the most consistent and dependable players of the decade." Casey played with the two-tone blue from 2011 to 2019....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Atlanta Falcons
ESPN

Five-time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey retires from NFL after 10 seasons with Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos

Former Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jurrell Casey announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons in the NFL. Casey spent his first nine seasons with the Titans and was considered one their most consistent and dependable players. The five-time Pro Bowler played three games with the Denver Broncos last year before suffering a season-ending biceps injury. He was released by the Broncos this past February.
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Tennessee Titans star considering retirement prior to homecoming

Malcolm Butler, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Image pool) The first week of the NFL regular season means the Tennessee Titans host the Arizona Cardinals in the home opener. This one was also supposed to double as a mini-homecoming for former fan-favorite Malcolm Butler. That’s in jeopardy as the...
NFL
FanSided

Tennessee Titans make wise decision by sticking with Logan Woodside over Barkley

Don’t think that just because the Tennessee Titans rolled out a 53-man roster projection like each of the other 32 NFL franchises that they’re done tinkering with their roster. As a matter of fact, you had to know that they weren’t right? After all, they have ten players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and at least five of them (Ryan Tannehill, Geoff Swaim, Harold Landry III, Ben Jones, and Nate Davis) are almost assured of roster spots once they’re eligible to return.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Tennessee Titans: Jackrabbit Jenkins confidence in Farley is growing

The reasons that shows like NFL Network’s Top 100 Players are so popular and the reasons why the Tennessee Titans can stick their chests out because they had five guys make the list (Derrick Henry at four, Julio Jones at 29, A.J. Brown at 62, Jeffrey Simmons at 78, and Ryan Tannehill at 83) are obvious.
NFL
USA Today

The career of Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey in photos

After 10 seasons in the NFL, Tennessee Titans great Jurrell Casey has decided to retire, making it official with a press conference on Thursday. Casey was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft and not only became one of the best players in franchise history, but one of the best at his position in the NFL.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Arizona Cardinals 38, Tennessee Titans 13

The Arizona Cardinals dominated the Tennessee Titans 38-13 during Week 1 of the NFL season. Chandler Jones began Arizona's dominant festivities with a strip-sack. A few plays later, Kyler Murray hooked up with Deandre Hopkins for the first of their two touchdowns as a duo, extending the lead to 10-0. After that, the Cardinals never looked back.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
315
Followers
410
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy