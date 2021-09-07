Sharing stories of 9/11 moves profound loss toward love, fear toward hope

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Susan Russell, associate professor in the School of Theatre at Penn State and co-founder/co-director of the Center for Pedagogy in Arts and Design in the College of Arts and Architecture, was performing in “Phantom of the Opera” at the Majestic Theatre and living in midtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001. A phone call from a concerned friend preceded the sounds of sirens and the smell of disaster that framed a scene of what seemed unbelievable, but her senses told her was real.