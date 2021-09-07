Denver's 2021 Summer of Violence Isn't Over Yet

Today, September 7, the Isabella Joy Thallas Act, named for the victim of a June 2020 shooting involving a cop's missing AK-47, goes into effect; it requires a Colorado resident who believes that a firearm has been lost or stolen to report it to authorities within five days. The new law was one of six gun-violence measures passed by the Colorado General Assembly during the 2021 legislative session in an effort to curb gun violence — yet the extended Labor Day weekend saw more shootings, as well as stabbings and assaults, during what has become one of Denver's most violent summers in years.