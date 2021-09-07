CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA: Sony Music's AWAL acquisition raises competition concerns

By Andre Paine
Music Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CMA has found that Sony Music’s completed purchase of AWAL raises competition concerns, following a phase one investigation. Sony Music swooped for the independent artist and label services company earlier this year. Inevitably, it prompted a reaction from the independent sector to the the switch of an indie to...

