CMA: Sony Music's AWAL acquisition raises competition concerns

Speaking at the 5th Conecta Fiction, Ana Bond, Sony Pictures VP and executive director for Latin American and Hispanic markets confirmed that Sony’s Entertainment division had no plans to launch its own streamer. During her online keynote on the first day of this year’s hybrid event, Bond added that the focus remained on partnerships and creating “the best possible content.” “It was a strategic decision that the company made some years ago – Sony wanted to focus more on content and creators,” said Bond. “It means you are free work with everyone in the market, which is what it means to be independent....

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO