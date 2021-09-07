There's One Week Left to Vote in the Governor's Recall Election

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With one week until Election Day for the Gubernatorial Recall, Californians have already started casting their ballots with early voting.
At the Sacramento County Election Headquarters, one after another, people walked up, or drove up, and dropped their ballots into the ballot drop box.
“We’re very anxious,” Anne Anderson said. “We wanna know. Get the votes in early.”
“Who’s in charge really matters,” Dennis Henderson said.
In Sacramento County, 30 percent of registered voters have already voted in the election. As of Tuesday, 142,020 registered Sacramento Democrats have cast their ballots. 66,584 registered Sacramento Republicans have cast their ballots. Republicans are...
