Presidential Election

There's One Week Left to Vote in the Governor's Recall Election

By KVCR
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Voters have between now and election day, September 14, to cast their ballot in the governor's recall election. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with San Bernardino Area League of Women Voters Vice President Jody Isenberg who offers tips for participating in the election.

