Sony puts an end to free first-party PlayStation 5 game upgrades

Is PlayStation about to bring back a classic PlayStation series that started all the way back on the PS1 via the PS5? Yesterday, PlayStation announced the acquisition of Firesprite Games, a team that is best known for The Playroom series as well as The Persistence, but who is also known to include many staffers that used to work on the Wipeout series, a series that has only seen two releases in the past 10 years, one of which was a PlayStation Vita game, and the other being a re-release of older entries. In other words, the series isn't as prominent as it used to be, but could that be about to change?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO