CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sony puts an end to free first-party PlayStation 5 game upgrades

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad news for PlayStation 5 owners looking to upgrade their libraries: Sony said that it’s putting an end to the practice of upgrading first-party PlayStation 4 games to the next generation edition for free. This appears to be a shift in corporate philosophy, as Sony previously said that it had...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

Related
SVG

This PlayStation Glitch Gave Away A Ton Of Free Games

For some lucky gamers, a glitch in the PlayStation Store briefly gave PS4 players full versions of some games after downloading the demo. First discovered by a user on ResetEra, a bug in the store allowed some PS4 owners to access games in the PS Plus Collection, a selection of PS4 games given exclusively to PS5 owners with a PlayStation Plus subscription. Some gamers were excited to exploit this bug in response to Sony turning its back on its biggest fans by making the PS Plus Collection a PS5 exclusive.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Sony Patent Will Change Video Game Violence Forever

Violence in video games has long been a subject of much debate. From the heightened supernatural Fatalities in the "Mortal Kombat" series to the more grounded and harrowing deaths seen in the "Last of Us" series (per USgamer), gaming fans and critics alike have been split on depictions of death and destruction in digital form. Some have found the violence in video games a reason to pause, while others have taken comfort and enjoyment in the fact that video games are still relatively removed from reality. However, a new patent published by Sony Interactive Entertainment might change all of that.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sony PS5 Restock Includes Special Surprise for PlayStation Fans

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation 5#Playstation 4
washingtonnewsday.com

The First-Ever ‘GTA 6′ Trailer Could Debut at the PlayStation Showcase.

The First-Ever ‘GTA 6′ Trailer Could Debut at the PlayStation Showcase. The highly anticipated PlayStation Showcase takes place on Thursday, and many future games, including the first-ever trailer for “GTA 6,” may make an appearance at the next gaming event. While Sony announced the PlayStation Showcase last week, little information...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and PS4 Officially Loses Exclusive Game to Xbox

PS5 and PS4 just lost an exclusive game to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. On two separate occasions this year, we reported on scuttlebutt that 2021 PlayStation console exclusive, Oddworld: Soulstorm, was set to shed its console exclusivity and come to Xbox consoles. This week, this was finally confirmed by developer Oddworld Inhabitants, though right now there's no word when exactly this will happen. What Xbox fans did get is a teaser trailer that accompanied the news.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
ComicBook

Is PlayStation About to Bring Back a Classic PS1 Series on PS5?

Is PlayStation about to bring back a classic PlayStation series that started all the way back on the PS1 via the PS5? Yesterday, PlayStation announced the acquisition of Firesprite Games, a team that is best known for The Playroom series as well as The Persistence, but who is also known to include many staffers that used to work on the Wipeout series, a series that has only seen two releases in the past 10 years, one of which was a PlayStation Vita game, and the other being a re-release of older entries. In other words, the series isn't as prominent as it used to be, but could that be about to change?
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Sony to stream PlayStation 5 games showcase on September 9

What just happened? Sony is nearly ready to show off what it has in store for the PlayStation 5 this holiday season. Sid Shuman, senior director of global content communication at PlayStation, said in a newly published blog post that Sony will hold its next PlayStation showcase on September 9. It’ll run roughly 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios as well as some of the industry’s leading developers, highlighting games scheduled to launch this holiday season and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Horizon Forbidden West Won’t Come With a Free PlayStation 5 Upgrade

Horizon Forbidden West’s PlayStation 4 version won’t come with a free PlayStation 5 upgrade. At all. In fact, based on what Sony revealed yesterday, there’s no upgrade path from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 whatsoever. Instead, if you purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collectors or Regalia Editions of post-apocalyptic action-adventure Horizon Forbidden West, you’ll get “dual entitlement”. This essentially means you have a licence to play both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 edition.
VIDEO GAMES
infusenews.com

Sony adds 6 new games that are coming to its PlayStation Now service

While it may not get as much consideration as its PlayStation Plus program, PlayStation Now actually offers a huge value to PlayStation gamers and surprisingly those on PC. For the unenlightened, PlayStation Now is a subscription service from Sony where clients gain admittance to many PS2, PS3, and PS4 games in return for a moderately small fee.
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Sony Announces PlayStation Showcase

Sony has been a hard company to pin down over the last few years when it comes to major announcements. Opting to back out of E3 in favor of what they called ‘State of Play‘ streams, they still have information and new game announcements in them. They also continue to have a major showcase for the future of PlayStation, though it’s on their schedule and not the industries.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New Infamous game rumored for Sony’s PlayStation Event this week

Sucker Punch Productions’ Infamous series could possibly make a comeback, with a new Infamous game rumored to be showcased in the PlayStation Event this week. Recently on Twitter, game industry insider @Shpeshal_Nick started rumors of Infamous’ comeback. Nick mentions in his tweet that Infamous could possibly make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase event. However, he also mentions that he couldn’t get this information confirmed which could mean that Infamous’ return could be false. If the IP does make an appearance, this will definitely be a huge surprise for many. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen or heard of the Infamous franchise. Before Sucker Punch Productions moved on from the franchise, the last game they ever made was Infamous First Light.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony will no longer offer free next-gen upgrades

Sony has announced that it will no longer offer free next-gen upgrades for future cross-gen titles, following the release of Horizon Forbidden West. There will still be an option to upgrade PlayStation 4 games to their PlayStation 5 counterparts, but it will cost $10. This will only apply to Sony’s...
VIDEO GAMES
gaminginstincts.com

Sony Acquires Firesprite Games, Making Them Part of PlayStation Studios

A day prior to the PlayStation Showcase in which we will see the “look into the future of PS5,” Sony has announced the acquisition of Firesprite Games, a developer they have worked closely with in the past on games such as The Playroom and The Persistence. They will now be the fourteen-member of PlayStation Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Ex-PlayStation boss predicts Sony's PS5 games will cost $200m to make

The former boss of PlayStation has predicted PlayStation 5 games will cost $200m to make. Shawn Layden, who held various executive roles at PlayStation before leaving in October 2019, told Bloomberg the cost of game development doubles with every platform. Budgets for PlayStation 4 games Layden spearheaded each hit $100m,...
VIDEO GAMES
theplaystationbrahs.com

Sony Interactive Entertainment Acquires Firesprite Games; Will Deliever Content ‘Quite Different’ from other PlayStation Studios

A day before the PlayStation Showcase goes down and Sony is already making news! Sony Interactive Entertainment has acquired UK developer Firesprite Games, the newest addition to the stable of PlayStation Studios. If you haven’t been paying attention, Firesprite Games originally formed after the closure of Studio Liverpool. Members of...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy