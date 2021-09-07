The Long Game: How to Select the Best Rifle Scope for Long Range Shooting

The Long Game is a new series designed to improve your long-range-shooting skills. This story is the third installment. Here we’re looking at the most debated but maybe least critical aspect of shooting farther, and that’s the choice of long-range cartridges. This is because the flight paths of bullets fired from any cartridge can be calculated. The difference is that the faster time of flight of some cartridges can make up for minute errors made while obtaining a ballistic solution. The other thing to remember with cartridges is that they’re just there to launch bullets. Two bullets with very similar BCs, fired at very similar velocities, will have very similar flight times, regardless of the cartridge. Also, a low-BC bullet fired fast, many take longer to reach a target than a higher BC bullet, fired slow. And, due to a variety of factors, some cartridges kick harder.

ARMY ・ 9 DAYS AGO