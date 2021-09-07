CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yebba's 'Dawn': The Long, Difficult Road to the Stunning Singer's Debut

By Lyndsey Havens
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Yebba ever took a label meeting, she made a promise to herself. “I made sure I had at least five songs I had written by myself that were truth-based,” she says, “so that nobody could tell me who I was once I walked in there.”. Growing up in West...

www.billboard.com

Marin Independent Journal

The secret to Yebba’s debut album? A big voice and lots of time.

Singer and songwriter Yebba has a story she tells about the moment she realized she was fated to pursue a career in music. It was the summer after her freshman year of college, and she was working at a warehouse, taking apart laptops. She had started posting clips of her singing to Instagram, and they were beginning to get traction around the internet. One day after work, she was jogging alongside a bean field near her childhood home in Arkansas, and thinking about what the future might entail when it happened.
MUSIC
seattlepi.com

Yebba's Stunning 'Dawn' Marks the Belated Arrival of a One-in-a-Million Singer: Album Review

Yebba — a.k.a. Abbey Smith — is a prodigiously talented 26-year-old singer who’s been buzzing for so long it’s hard to believe “Dawn” is her debut album. She’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has duetted with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper and even has a featured song on Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” (“Yebba’s Heartbreak”). Most significantly, she was featured on three songs on Mark Ronson’s stellar “Late Night Feelings” album; the Grammy-winning Amy Winehouse/Lady Gaga collaborator also served as executive producer on “Dawn.”
MUSIC
defpen

Album Stream: Yebba – Dawn

Many Drake fans tend to applaud his “time-stamp” records and his records that start with the word “the,” but there is hardly ever any love shown to his interludes. From “Bria’s Interlude” on So Far Gone to “Good Ones Go” on Take Care, Drake has consistently nailed his interludes. At times, he uses his interludes as a way to pass the mic to another talented artist. In the past, he’s called on Omarion and Jorja Smith to do the honors. On his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, he called on Yebba. “Yebba’s Heartbreak” provided a much-needed break before things changed course with “No Friends In The Industry.” It also introduced many casual fans to the singer who delivered “My Mind” and shined on “How Deep Is Your Love” with PJ Morton.
MUSIC
Billboard

Drake's Historic Chart Week: How He Matched The Beatles' 57-Year-Old Record

Drake positively dominated the Billboard charts with the release of his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy -- but just how did he manage to match The Beatles' 57-year-old chart record and make Billboard Hot 100 history along the way?. The superstar clocks his 10th No. 1 album on the...
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

Yebba Performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series – Debut Album “Dawn”

Leading up to the release of her much anticipated debut album Dawn, out this Friday 9/10, Grammy winning singer/songwriter/arranger/producer Yebba performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series. Watch it HERE. Filmed in an intimate setting in New York City, Yebba played four songs from her debut album including “Stand,” “Distance,”...
MUSIC
thesfnews.com

2021 MTV Video Music Awards

NEW YORK—Well, it looks like MTV actually cares about music again people. The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards kicked off with a small monologue by music icon Madonna who took to the stage to introduce Justin Bieber. I was really hoping Madonna would have gone into a medley of her greatest hits on the stage, but nope. Bieber seemed very much in his element because I cannot remember the last time he appeared on stage and he didn’t miss a beat. It was nice to see the theatrics and the crowd people; it just isn’t an awards show without an audience for the musicians to feed off of that energy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Drake Dominates With Record 9 of Top 10 on Billboard Hot 100, Led by 'Way 2 Sexy' at No. 1

Among his Hot 100 haul, the superstar infuses the entire top five, a feat previously achieved only by The Beatles for a week in 1964. Leading the way, Drake's "Way 2 Sexy," featuring Future and Young Thug, launches at No. 1 on the Hot 100. In all, Drake debuts 21 songs on the Hot 100, all from his new album Certified Lover Boy (released Sept. 3 on OVO Sound/Republic Records), which blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 613,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 9, according to MRC Data, the biggest weekly sum for an album in over a year.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
Pitchfork

MTV VMAs 2021 Winners: See the Full List Here

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards aired live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hosted by Doja Cat, the program featured performances from Video of the Year award winner Lil Nas X, Normani, Kacey Musgraves, and more. See the full list of winners below. Justin Bieber was up...
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

Drake Shares Alternate Cover Art for ‘Certified Love Boy’

Drake is as prolific as he is popular. So it should come as no surprise that he commissioned a gallery of cover art for his history-making new album, Certified Love Boy. The set, which blasted to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and landed all its tracks on the Hot 100, is familiar to millions with its artwork, which features 12 variations of Apple's pregnant woman emoji, the work of iconic British artist Damien Hirst.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Chloe Bailey Unleashes ‘Have Mercy’ Music Video Trailer

Chloe Bailey is strutting towards Friday’s release of her debut solo single ‘Have Mercy’ with vigor. The Murda Beatz-produced bop has been the subject of ample buzz and to-date its snippet has drummed up over 800,000 uses on TikTok. Adding fuel to the fire of excitement, the 23-year-old unwrapped a...
MUSIC
Teen Vogue

Watch Chlöe Bailey Perform “Have Mercy” at VMAs 2021

Days after releasing her Medusa-inspired music video for “Have Mercy,” Chlöe Bailey stepped into the spotlight to perform the song at VMAs 2021. Though Chlöe performed solo, Halle Bailey still played a crucial role in her big moment: she introduced her sister's star performance. “It's incredible to watch your sister and collaborator find her voice. This year she has stepped into her own artistry, sharing a message of self expression and self love. I'm so so so proud of her, I love you sis," she said.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna stunned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21) with a surprise performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City in a dominatrix-style outfit. Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21). The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at...

