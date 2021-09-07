Fossil removes several built-in watch faces from Gen 5 smartwatches

Get to know your body better with the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches with customizable dials. Featuring SpO2 sensor, this smartwatch collection provides estimated bloody oxygen measurements to inform you of how well your body circulates oxygen. This wearable also continually monitors your heart rate with an improved sensor. Moreover, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches let you set goals and meet them, such as getting enough sleep each night or meeting your fitness goals. Best of all, with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, you’ll receive increased performance with less power consumption. And, speaking of power consumption, this watch reaches an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Use Fossil’s smartwatch to take and receive phone calls. So you needn’t miss an important call when your phone’s in your pocket. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you’ll receive fast downloads with boosted data transfer rates.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO