CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Fossil removes several built-in watch faces from Gen 5 smartwatches

By Pranob Mehrotra
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFossil is rolling out a new software update for its Gen 5 lineup of smartwatches through the Google Play Store. The update brings a couple of new watch faces to the smartwatches but removes several pre-existing watch faces. 9to5Google notes that the Fossil Gen 5 lineup previously offered a catalog...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Upcoming Fossil Gen 6 swartwatch won’t run Wear OS 3 until 2022

Fossil this week unveiled its next-generation smartwatch lineup, called the Fossil Gen 6. While fans were excited for the launch, the company revealed that the much-anticipated Fossil Gen 6 will be launched with Wear OS 2 rather than the new Wear OS 3 seen on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Watch 4. This is a surprising and disappointing revelation about the new hardware.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches with customizable dials have the SpO2 sensor for health tracking

Get to know your body better with the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches with customizable dials. Featuring SpO2 sensor, this smartwatch collection provides estimated bloody oxygen measurements to inform you of how well your body circulates oxygen. This wearable also continually monitors your heart rate with an improved sensor. Moreover, the Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatches let you set goals and meet them, such as getting enough sleep each night or meeting your fitness goals. Best of all, with the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, you’ll receive increased performance with less power consumption. And, speaking of power consumption, this watch reaches an 80 percent charge in just 30 minutes. Use Fossil’s smartwatch to take and receive phone calls. So you needn’t miss an important call when your phone’s in your pocket. Plus, with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, you’ll receive fast downloads with boosted data transfer rates.
TECHNOLOGY
MacRumors Forums

Apple Watch Series 7 to Feature Several New Faces to Take Advantage of 16% Larger Display

Apple is developing several new watch face options that will take advantage of the larger screen size of the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 models, reports Bloomberg. The Apple Watch Series 7 models will come in 41mm and 45mm body sizes, up from the current 40mm and 44mm sizes. For the 45mm model, the screen will measure in at 1.9 inches diagonally, up from 1.78 inches, and it will have a resolution of 396 x 484, up from 368 x 448, which equates to 16 percent more pixels.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartwatches#Fitness#The Watch#Robot#The Google Play Store#U Zeisthegeek#Compass#Lte
geekspin

Fossil launches first Snapdragon Wear 4100+ smartwatch

Fossil has just released its latest addition to its wearables lineup, the Gen 6 Touchscreen Smartwatch. It’s currently the first smartwatch carrying the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform which offers faster processing and richer, always-on, ambient modes and watch faces with ultra-low power consumption. The Fossil Gen 6 Touchscreen...
RETAIL
pocketnow.com

Does the Galaxy Watch 4 have a built-in camera?

Samsung has unveiled its brand new Galaxy smartwatch lineup at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. The new Galaxy Watch 4 series is available in two different models, one aimed at those who like a minimalistic look, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is for those who prefer a traditional wristwatch look. We’ll take a closer look at the hardware specifications and see if the new watches have a built-in camera.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Google
TechRadar

Best Apple Watch: the ultimate guide to pick your iPhone compatible smartwatch

If you're looking to buy the best Apple Watch, it's very easy to assume that the newest automatically gets that trophy - however, you'd be wrong to make that assumption. While the newest top-end Apple smartwatch is great - we gave the Apple Watch 6 a top review - its high price and wide feature set might be too much for some potential buyers. Lots of people might find the Apple Watch SE or older Apple Watch 3 better choices - and we'd concur, as the list below shows.
NFL
xda-developers

PPT Controller for the Galaxy Watch 4 lets you control slideshows from your smartwatch

After launching the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic early last month, Samsung has released a couple of software updates for the smartwatches with a few new features. The updates have introduced a few new features to the smartwatches and enabled some features previously available on older Tizen models. To further enhance the experience, Samsung has now started updating some of its old wearable apps to support the new Galaxy Watch 4 duo.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

The Complete Buying Guide to Fossil Watches

Fossil, an American-founded company, carried the generational baton from Timex in the horological relay race for market share. To reinforce the significance of Fossil in the marketplace, it’s best to let its competition do the talking: During Apple Events, the benchmark for Apple Watch sales is those of Rolex, The Swatch Group, and Fossil. Fossil continues to be relevant and should be in the conversation. Today, it remains one of the largest watch manufacturers in the world by volume, generating much of the Fossil Group’s $2 billion of annual revenue.
APPAREL
fitnessgizmos.com

Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw Stainless Steel Smartwatch

Plenty of people use their smartwatch to track their fitness activity. The Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw Stainless Steel Smartwatch lets you do that and more. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch comes with GPS, NFC, heart rate, and smartphone notifications. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. This smartwatch can track your...
NFL
Android Central

Why I'm buying the Fossil Gen 6 over the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

However, we mustn't forget about the other players in this space, especially Fossil, which has just launched its new Gen 6 smartwatch. While this and other Wear OS 3 smartwatches aren't expected to receive the OS upgrade until mid-2022, the Fossil Gen 6 is still definitely worth a look. In fact, it will likely end up my choice for my next smartwatch over the Galaxy Watch 4.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Fossil Gen 6 vs. Fossil Gen 5: Should you upgrade?

The wearable world is changing before our eyes, especially when it comes to Wear OS watches. If you want a watch with any kind of a future, you'll need to be open to newer models such as the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches. Not only do you get the latest processor and improved performance, but your watch will be eligible to upgrade to Wear OS 3 in 2022.
NFL
xda-developers

Xiaomi Imilab KW66 smartwatch help

The problem is that the "unlock with bluetooth device" request cannot be accepted on my Xiaomi Imilab KW66 smartphone. (Phone I'm trying: Xiaomi Poco M3)
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Nubia Red Magic 6: number notification on apps, help.

Hello everyone, I ask for your help. first of all I apologize for my english, i use translator. my device is in assistance, because the notification numbers do not appear on the icons of: whatsapp, facebook, telegram, Gmail etc .... the technician says it is normal, but I know it is wrong because another person with RM6 has notifications on those apps. the technician asks me for photos of the phone (no screenshot) to see the notification numbers on those apps.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Apps not compatible on galaxy watch 4?

I have recently bought a galaxy watch 4 (bluetooth version) and my phone is Samsung S8. My friend is able to install apps like messages for wear os and nike run club from the google play store in the watch (Below images with the watch). However I cannot find those apps in my watch play store, I have those apps in my phone but they are not showing up after I sync the phone with the watch either.
TECHNOLOGY
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

YouTube Music app ported to Wear OS 2.0 smartwatch

Wear OS 2.0 runs on a number of smartwatches today but it will soon be overshadowed by Wear OS 3.0. Well, it won’t happen quickly because not all devices can run the new Wear OS version. This means Google still has to work on updates on the said version because many wearables today use it. We can expect the tech giant will release software updates. As promised, YouTube Music is ready for more Wear OS devices. The YouTube Music app for Wear OS is ready.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Xiaomi’s Smart Glasses are more than a wearable companion for your smartphone

Xiaomi is launching its first smart eyewear product today, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses. The company joins the ranks of Google, Snapchat, Nreal, and Lenovo in launching smart glasses, but unlike the products sold by those companies, Xiaomi’s offering doesn’t immerse the user with an augmented reality view of the world. Rather, they’re akin to the smart glasses sold by Amazon, Razer, and more recently, Facebook. Yet, Xiaomi says its new smart glasses are not just a secondary display for your smartphone.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy