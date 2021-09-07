I Loved Being A Bartender But COVID Turned My Job Into A Nightmare I Couldn't Bear

I look out over the clamoring sea that comprises my usual Friday-night crowd, thankful for the sturdy piece of pine that acts as my only buffer against the chaos. As I feel my anxiety climbing, I’m almost grateful for the itchy piece of fabric covering my face, concealing the grimace underneath. My eyes skim the crowd and I’m confronted by a maskless smirk and, with it, a predicament that exists at the core of the ongoing labor shortage in the food service industry.