Impossible chicken nuggets bring chicken taste and no dinosaur shapes to stores
Chicken nuggets make no sense to me: Ground up bird meat, commonly extruded into finger food the shape of a dinosaur. Behind that whimsical presentation is a miserable situation for the most widely abused animal in all of factory food and an environmental mess whose effects Manhattanites are now seeing at their front doors and basements. So plant-based chicken nuggets, like the new ones from Impossible, have an open invitation to interest me. I cooked a batch at home, on my terms, on the eve of their widespread rollout and I was impressed.www.cnet.com
