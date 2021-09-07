CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England boss Gareth Southgate guarding against complacency ahead of Poland clash

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

Gareth Southgate has warned England not to be complacent ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Poland

The Three Lions are top of Group I after winning all five of their matches so far, but face their sternest test yet in Warsaw on Wednesday.

Back-to-back 4-0 wins over Hungary and Andorra have only added to the feel-good factor of the Euro 2020 finalists, but Southgate is cautious prior to facing second-placed Poland.

“As a team, we have to recognise we are in a good moment and the team is playing well,” the boss told a pre-match press conference.

“We have a squad of players, any of whom are more than comfortable to play and are playing well.

“But also those moments are dangerous because, if we get any sense of complacency, we are going into a game that will be a challenge.

“It is a high level of motivation but also guarding against a feeling we are better than we are. We are getting a good set of results because we are working hard for each other.”

Southgate made 11 changes for Sunday’s 4-0 win over Andorra, but insisted it will not be a straightforward decision to revert back to the side which won impressively in Hungary last week.

“You could argue over what is our strongest team but the team that played in Hungary, we were obviously able to rest those guys after the game,” he added.

“There is still huge competition for places in this group and it is not so straightforward to say we won that game and this team will go again and give the same level of performance.

“The challenge of the game in Poland will be different. The problems you get on the night can be different so we can’t drift on the night.”

England players were subjected to racism during their last away qualifier in Budapest on Thursday.

While Southgate would not be drawn on the prospects of facing a similar scenario in Warsaw, he knows keeping possession is key to quietening the home crowd.

The 51-year-old said: “We have to approach the game as we did the other night. We know keeping possession of the ball can be a big factor in managing those situations.

“But the flow of the game will be different and we are playing a level of opponent who I think is in a better moment.

“They have won their last two games and have better footballers in the team who will keep the ball a little bit better than Hungary were able to against us.”

When England beat Poland 2-1 at Wembley in March, the visitors were without record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski.

He is back to lead the line on Wednesday and Three Lions goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is excited about the challenge of facing the Bayern Munich striker.

“I have just worked hard all week,” the Everton player said.

“I have done my stuff with the other keepers and will just be 100 per cent on the training pitch leading up to match-day.

“We know they are a top side and he is a top striker, so we will focus on certain areas and be ready for anything.”

Comments / 0

Related
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate expecting England to get a ‘fantastic reception’ at Wembley

Gareth Southgate expects his players to get the “fantastic reception” they deserve when England step out at Wembley for the first time since losing the Euro 2020 final. Nobody will forget the Three Lions’ run to just their second ever major tournament final, nor the heart-breaking manner in which their hopes were ended on penalties against Italy under the arch in July.
SPORTS
The Independent

Gareth Southgate focusing on England rather than potential issues in Hungary

England manager Gareth Southgate insists the focus should be on tackling racism at home rather than any potential issues that may lie ahead in Budapest.Hungary will play their next two UEFA-sanctioned home matches behind closed doors after being charged with racist and homophobic offences by the governing body, with a third game suspended, following abuse from the stands during Euro 2020.The supporter ban does not cover Thursday’s clash against England, though, with World Cup qualifiers played under FIFA jurisdiction, and the Puskas Arena is set to have more than 60,000 home fans in attendance as England’s followers have not been...
UEFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate condemns ‘unacceptable’ racist abuse of England players

Gareth Southgate insists supporters who jeer the taking of the knee and aim racist abuse at players will be regarded as “dinosaurs” after his England side were once again subjected to monkey chants. Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the reported targets of a number of Hungary supporters inside the...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Jordan Pickford
The Independent

Gareth Southgate compares England’s attacking balance with Chelsea and Liverpool style

Gareth Southgate has rejected the argument that England are too defensive a side, and likened their structure to Chelsea and Liverpool.The Euro 2020 final naturally dominated much of the discussion in the build-up to the restart of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as well as the potential reasons for ultimately falling short. It was put to Southgate that England remain too cautious - especially given the talent in the squad - but he insisted their approach is in keeping with the top level of club football, and that the team plays “good football”.“I’m always looking at Chelsea who are the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England’s Jack Grealish earns Gareth Southgate praise for performance in Hungary

Gareth Southgate praised Jack Grealish after bringing the £100million man into his England team for Thursday’s comfortable World Cup qualification victory in Hungary On a night marred by racism from the Puskas Arena stands, the Three Lions kept their heads and ran out 4-0 winners to maintain their winning start to Group I.Just 53 days on from the penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Southgate named 10 of the side who started at Wembley on July 11.A performance that pleased the boss 🙌— England (@England) September 3, 2021Grealish was the only player to come into the...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Gareth Southgate urges England to seize every ‘opportunity to improve’

Gareth Southgate says England “can’t waste a moment” if they are to improve enough to bring home the World Cup next year. The wounds from July’s European Championship final loss to Italy remain raw, but there is no time to wallow in self-pity given it is just 14 months until the winter tournament gets under way in Qatar.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Lions#Bayern Munich
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hails ‘incredible maturity’ of England players in face of abuse

England boss Gareth Southgate has praised Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham for their handling of the racist abuse they were subjected to in Hungary.Sterling and Bellingham were targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest, which England won 4-0.Asked about the pair at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s qualifier against Andorra, Southgate said: “Unfortunately, I don’t know how many camps in the last four years but I seem to have been talking about this subject almost every time we have been together.HEADSTRONG. pic.twitter.com/mkVi1oLed6— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 3, 2021“I can only reiterate that our...
SOCIETY
The Independent

England fans’ response to Bukayo Saka will boost his confidence – Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate was delighted birthday boy Bukayo Saka was able to feel the love and put his penalty miss behind him with a goal in England’s first match back at Wembley since their Euro 2020 final defeat.While the wounds from the shoot-out loss to Italy will take a long time to heal, the supporters showed their appreciation for an unforgettable summer during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.Saka received the biggest cheer of the lot when the teams were read out before kick-off, with fans unfurling a banner in support of him, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford after their penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Gareth Southgate's England contract talks on hold until end of the year

Gareth Southgate will go into the final year of his contract as England manager before discussing a new deal. The 51-year-old has put off attempts by the Football Association for him to decide his future sooner with his current deal expiring at the end of World Cup in Qatar in December 2022.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
U.K.
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

‘We can’t drift’ – Gareth Southgate warns against complacency in Poland

Gareth Southgate warned against complacency as in-form England attempt to all but secure World Cup qualification in Poland. Less than two months after suffering the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy, the Three Lions have continued what has been to date a smooth road to Qatar. England...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Arsene Wenger approaches Gareth Southgate for support over holding the World Cup biennially after strong backlash - as the England boss backs Harry Kane to break scoring record

Arsene Wenger has approached England boss Gareth Southgate for support for his plan to hold the World Cup every two years. Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football development, has divided opinion with his plan and, although Southgate was careful not to criticise or offer approval to the proposal, he expressed his belief that the football calendar would have to be reduced if the World Cup were to become a biennial event.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bukayo Saka: Gareth Southgate says England forward 'does not need closure'

Gareth Southgate says Bukayo Saka "does not need closure" after scoring on his first Wembley outing since missing the decisive penalty in England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy. Saka marked his 20th birthday by netting the fourth goal in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying win over Andorra. The Arsenal...
FIFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate hints at England changes once World Cup place is secured

England manager Gareth Southgate would like to experiment in next month’s World Cup qualifiers if he can balance the pursuit of progress with sealing their spot in Qatar.Boasting maximum points from March’s Group I triple-header, the Three Lions turned their attention back to making next year’s finals less than two months on from the heartbreaking Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.England showed no sign of an emotional hangover as they secured back-to-back 4-0 victories against Hungary and Andorra, before travelling to Poland for what was always going to be their toughest assignment.Harry Kane’s 30-yard strike put them on course for a...
SPORTS
The Independent

Reaction to World Cup pain outweighs Poland frustration for Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate’s delight at England’s positive response to their Euro 2020 final heartache outweighed his frustration at conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Poland in Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier.Less than two months on from the crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Italy, the Three Lions regathered their thoughts and returned with back-to-back 4-0 wins against Hungary and Andorra.England looked set to end the September triple-header by maintaining their 100 per cent record on the road to Qatar after captain Harry Kane scored a superb 30-yard strike.But substitute Damian Szymanski’s stoppage-time header secured Poland a 1-1 draw in Warsaw where Southgate’s frustration...
SOCCER
SkySports

Gareth Southgate: England boss does not think contract speculation will affect players

Gareth Southgate laughed off the suggestion that England's players might be distracted by his contract situation ahead of next year's World Cup. Few could have predicted just how the team's fortunes would improve under the 57-cap former defender, who was initially brought in as interim boss following Sam Allardyce's shock exit in September 2016.
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy