CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Off-field issues and all change on pitch? Talking points before Poland-England

By Mark Mann-Bryans
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EoRpI_0bogYENQ00

England face Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday night looking to make it three wins from three games this month.

The Three Lions have beaten Hungary and Andorra so far in September to maintain their unbeaten start to World Cup qualification.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the key talking points ahead of the Group I encounter in the Polish capital.

Off-field worries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R3EYK_0bogYENQ00

Hungary were hit with FIFA charges after monkey chants were aimed at England’s black players during last Thursday’s 4-0 win in Budapest. There will be concerns that similar incidents could potentially occur in Warsaw, with Poland having had sanctions in the past for racist offences. England’s players will again take the knee before kick-off in their now-familiar stance against all forms of discrimination and – with no away fans officially in attendance – the reaction to the gesture is expected to be largely negative.

All change?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44r18F_0bogYENQ00

Gareth Southgate made 11 changes to his starting line-up for Sunday’s 4-0 win over Andorra, the first time since 1982 that an England team has been completed altered from one game to the next. He turned to the likes of Harry Kane Jack Grealish and Mason Mount to come off the bench and make sure of the victory last time out and the trio will be expecting recalls in Warsaw. Other regular starters are also likely to be drafted back into the team as England prepare to face their closest rivals in the group.

Kane aiming for net gains

Despite coming off the bench against Andorra, there was still time for Kane to score his 40th England goal when converting a late penalty. That drew the England captain level with Michael Owen in the all-time leading goalscorer charts for the Three Lions. A goal against Poland would move Kane into outright fifth place, with Jimmy Greaves (44) the next man in his sights.

Keep it tight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BuKHj_0bogYENQ00

England broke their consecutive clean sheet record when Jordan Pickford and his defenders kept Ukraine at bay in the quarter-final of Euro 2020. It meant a run of seven games without conceding for Southgate’s side, who have let in just three goals in their last 15 matches. Another record can fall in Poland, with England needing one more clean sheet to break their record in a single year – which currently stands at 11 back in 1966.

Lew Order

That 2-1 win earlier in the year was England’s most difficult challenge in Group I so far. This clash will prove a sterner a test given it is away from home and with captain and record goalscorer Robert Lewandowski available for Poland. The Bayern Munich striker suffered a knee injury in the build-up to the Wembley game but will be keen to once again show his ability this time around.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

5 talking points ahead of England’s World Cup qualifier with Hungary

England take on Hungary as Gareth Southgate’s men turn their attention back to World Cup qualification.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the Thursday’s Group I encounter in Budapest Euro 2020 hangover?Nobody will forget England’s summer run to the European Championship final, nor the way their dreams were extinguished in such agonising fashion. The wounds from July’s penalty shootout defeat to Italy remain raw but the Three Lions have to refocus as they return to action just 53 days later. Southgate’s men top their World Cup qualification group with nine points after three fixtures and can take a...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Jordan Pickford
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Michael Owen
fourfourtwo.com

England’s Jadon Sancho to miss Andorra and Poland matches with minor knock

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland and has returned to Manchester United. The 21-year-old forward missed Thursday’s 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a “minor knock”. And a statement from the FA on...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#Polish#Instagram#Rl9#Bayern Munich
Telegraph

England anticipating even louder boos when players take knee in Poland

England are braced for potentially even louder boos than the toxic scenes in Hungary when players take the knee in Poland next week. Hostilities towards the anti-racism gesture - including from leading football officials - in Warsaw are said to be as rife as they were in Budapest. Warnings of...
UEFA
The Independent

5 talking points as England return to Wembley for Andorra qualifier

England return to Wembley for the first since losing the Euro 2020 final when they host Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.The Three Lions have won their opening four games of Group I and will be heavy favourites to continue that run when they are back under the arch.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the main talking points ahead of Sunday’s fixture.Fans under the spotlightAfter the trouble surrounding the defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final which saw turnstiles stormed, flares let off and issues up and down Wembley Way, the behaviour...
UEFA
The Independent

Gareth Southgate tells England not to ‘drift’ against Poland

Gareth Southgate warned against complacency as in-form England attempt to all but secure World Cup qualification in Poland.Less than two months after suffering the heart-breaking Euro 2020 final penalty shoot-out loss to Italy the Three Lions have continued what has been to date a smooth road to Qatar.England bulldozed Hungary 4-0 last Thursday amid disgraceful scenes in Budapest, before a fully rotated side won by the same result against Andorra in front of a carnival Wembley crowd on Sunday.The September triple-header ends with their sternest Group I assignment in Warsaw, where Southgate’s side can go eight points clear of...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Who are the ITV commentators for the England vs Poland match?

Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon have been given the role of commentating on England's clash with Poland tonight on ITV. Sam Matterface succeeded Clive Tyldesley as the flagship ITV commentator for England games in 2020. He has presented on Sky Sports News, commentates for TalkSport and is the commentator for ITV show Dancing On Ice.
FIFA
The Independent

England and Harry Kane denied as Damian Szymanski’s late header earns Poland a point

A match that Poland had creditably turned into a battle ended with an explosion, the substitute scoring a stoppage-time equaliser to make it 1-1 and ensure Gareth Southgate’s side had failed to win a qualifying game for the first time since October 2019.They probably didn’t deserve any more than that, because they could rarely rise above an abrasive Polish side.In what was a mostly uninspired performance, Harry Kane offered the individual brilliance that looked like it was going to win England game, only for Paulo Sousa’s time to force their way back into it. Robert Lewandowski meanwhile matched Kane, albeit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Poland Vs England Prediction, Odds And Team News

England can take a huge step towards World Cup qualification when they travel to Warsaw to take on Poland on Wednesday night. Gareth Southgate’s young Three Lions cruised to a 4-0 victory over Andorra last time out, while Poland put seven past San Marino in a 7-1 thrashing on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Who is the referee for England vs Poland?

England vs Poland is set to be refereed by Daniel Siebert of Germany. Siebert referees for FC Nordost Berlin of the Berlin Football Association and is a FIFA referee. He is also ranked as a UEFA first category referee. The German was appointed as a DFB referee in 2007. He...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy