20 years after 9/11, mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed still awaits trial. What went wrong?
GUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — It should be the trial of the century, but most Americans long ago stopped paying attention. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks and nine years after war crimes charges were filed, the pretrial wrangling in the case against accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants resumed Tuesday after a long Covid shutdown. It marked KSM's first court appearance in more than a year. No trial date has been set, and none is anticipated any time soon.www.nbcnews.com
