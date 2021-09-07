CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20 years after 9/11, mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed still awaits trial. What went wrong?

By Ken Dilanian
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUANTÁNAMO BAY, Cuba — It should be the trial of the century, but most Americans long ago stopped paying attention. Two decades after the 9/11 attacks and nine years after war crimes charges were filed, the pretrial wrangling in the case against accused 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other defendants resumed Tuesday after a long Covid shutdown. It marked KSM's first court appearance in more than a year. No trial date has been set, and none is anticipated any time soon.

www.nbcnews.com

