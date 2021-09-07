CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Quick overview of the BMW i Vision Circular

By Braeden Haige
Taylor Daily Press
 9 days ago

The four-seater BMW i Vision Circular showcases a fully electric compact car for 2040, which is entirely focused on sustainability and luxury. • The entire concept model is designed according to the principles of a circular or circular economy. The goal: to use 100% recycled materials and 100% recyclability. •...

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

New BMW i Vision Circular concept car teased ahead of Munich show reveal

BMW has confirmed that it will reveal a new concept at this year’s Munich Motor Show, giving a vision of a 100-per cent recyclable car designed for the year 2040. The vehicle will be called BMW i Vision Circular, and the ethos of the circular economy will be at the core of the car’s design. The brand claims it will embody its “ambitious claim to be the most sustainable manufacturer for individual premium mobility”.
CARS
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

BMW i Vision concept

Munich Auto Show: Top 10 Cars Of IAA Mobility 2021. The Munich auto show, IAA Mobility 2021, is focused on electrification. The show is hampered by Covid-19 and light participation by non-German automakers.
CARS
thedetroitbureau.com

BMW i Vision Circular Concept Looks at a High-Tech Future with Zero Waste

The first-ever Munich Motor Show sees BMW debuting a handful of products set to roll into showrooms in the coming months, including a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, the iX5, and updates of the iX3 city car and X4 and X5 sport-utility vehicles. But the Bavarian brand also is peering well into...
CARS
CNET

BMW i Vision Circular concept is an electric city car that's totally recyclable

BMW wants to be the world's most sustainable premium automaker, and the company will be talking up a lot of its future efforts at this week's Munich Auto Show. To show what this future sustainability means in terms of actual vehicles, BMW revealed the i Vision Circular concept on Monday, a little urban runabout that is not only made from reusable materials, but is also 100% recyclable itself.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw I#Circular Economy#Bmw Group#Design#Renewable Energy#Vision Circular Guide#The Bmw Group##Neue Klasse
BMW BLOG

Live photos of the BMW i Vision AMBY

Here at the 2021 IAA, we had the chance to see BMW’s latest two-wheeled concept car in person. The BMW i Vision AMBY — along with its sportier counterpart, the BMW Motorrad AMBY — is an intriguing pedal-electric bicycle for the future. Not only is it mechanically impressive but it looks quite good as well. Here at the 2021 IAA, the AMBY siblings fit perfectly. In fact, we could use a pedal-electric bike to get around Munich, it’d make life a lot easier.
CARS
marketresearchtelecast.com

BMW presents the i Vision Circular, an ecological, “sustainable and luxury” car, made with recycled materials (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

During the International Automobile Exhibition in Germany (IAA), the BMW company presented The i Vision Circular, a prototype of an electric and ecological car made to a large extent with recycled materials, which is expected to lay the foundations for the next-generation urban models that will be produced by the German firm by 2040.
CARS
hypebeast.com

BMW and BMW Motorrad's Vision AMBY Models Reimagine the E-Bike

Following on from BMW‘s just-revealed i Vision Circular concept car, the German marque and its sub-brand BMW Motorrad have unveiled their respective versions of the i Vision AMBY. Starting with the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY, which is the machine that’s more akin to a traditional motorbike, we find an all-electric...
CARS
techeblog.com

BMW i Vision Circular Electric Vehicle is 100% Recyclable, Has Holographic-Like Dashboard

Unlike other electric vehicles, the BMW i Vision Circular achieves 100% use of recycled materials as well as 100% recyclability. How so? It makes use of materials that have already completed a product life cycle, alongside certified bio-based raw materials, including the all-solid-state battery. This means it has a much higher energy density with significantly reduced use of valuable resources. Read more for two videos, additional pictures and information.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Carscoops

BMW AMBY Twins Bring I Vision Electric Thinking To Two Wheels

BMW’s i Vision Circular city car is Munich’s big news, but the company’s two-wheel designers also have plenty to say about the future of urban mobility. The i Vision AMBY and BMW Motorrad’s Vision Amby are two different takes on the idea of futuristic e-bikes that blur the boundaries between cycle and motorcycle.
CARS
motor1.com

BMW i Vision AMBY: A hip and futuristic electric mountain bike

BMW seems to be going all out with its electric mobility concepts lately. With the CE-04 electric scooter now well and truly a reality, the company had also recently unveiled the CE-02 urban electric scooter, which looks like an ultra-futuristic electric Grom. This time around, BMW has taken the humble bicycle, and sprinkled it with all the technological bells and whistles, so much so that it looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.
CARS
Green Car Reports

BMW i Vision Circular concept rethinks the compact EV under a circular economy

To truly minimize a car's environmental impact, automakers need to do more than eliminate tailpipes. Unveiled earlier this week at the Munich auto show, the BMW i Vision Circular concept feature not only an electric powertrain, but also what sustainable construction might look like in 2040. The compact EV is...
CARS
cycleworld.com

BMW Unveils Vision Amby Electric Concepts at IAA

BMW has produced a fair amount of four-wheel electrics over the last five years, but when it comes to two wheelers we’ve heard mostly crickets, save for overpriced production efforts like the C Evolution or tasty concepts like the Vision DC Roadster and Definition CE 04. But now come signs that the Bavarian brand may have just been waiting for the right moment. The introduction of the new i Vision Amby and Vision Amby concepts at the recent IAA Mobility Show (formerly known as the Frankfurt Auto Show) earlier this week serve as Exhibit A and B, with the i Vision Amby technically debuting as an electric bicycle, and the Vision AMBY, a higher-speed electric motorcycle (the latter was even presented by BMW’s Motorrad division).
CARS
SlashGear

BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY is the future of electric bicycles

BMW is challenging the norm with its slew of mobility concepts at the 2021 German Auto Show. Among those that fascinated us the most is the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY, short for Adaptive Mobility. There are two AMBY concepts, in fact, and both are electric bicycles. The Motorrad Vision AMBY is a motorized bicycle without conventional pedals, whereas the i Vision AMBY is a traditional mountain bike with pedals and electric assist.
CARS
theclevelandamerican.com

Between the motorbike and the motorbike is the new BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY

The perfect excuse for BMW to present its proposals for urban mobility in the future was Navigation IAA 2021 which will be held in Munich, where one of its five open vehicles is Motorrad Vision AMBYA hybrid between a bike and a motorbike, the perfect formula for getting around town.
CARS
designboom.com

BMW i vision AMBY e-bike recognizes road types to auto-set high-speeds

BMW i vision AMBY: the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. debuting at IAA 2021, the BMW i vision AMBY premiers a bicycle with even more possibilities than just electric pedal power. it is the first high-speed pedelec for urbanists. the e-bike is another vision from the bavarian auto-manufacturer after the concept CE 02 and i vision circular, further emphasizing both the urban mobility and circular economy messages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Polestar Has Built An Electric Bike

Polestar is one of the more interesting players on the EV scene, responsible for the cool-looking Polestar 1 Coupe, and Polestar 2 SUV. Since becoming independent of Volvo back in 2017, this Swedish premium electric performance car brand has made some big moves, and plans to lure away Tesla customers with its innovative range of EVs. A month ago Polestar announced that it plans to double its global presence by the end of this year, but not before it starts building electric bikes.
CARS
Gadget Flow

BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike has a range of 68 miles and weighs 144 lbs

Travel around the city with freedom when you have the BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY concept eBike. This uniquely designed eBike boasts a range of 68 miles and weighs just 144 pounds. Even better, you can ride it on anything from cycle paths to city streets. And impressively, this electric vehicle uses geofencing technology to find your location. Then, it automatically selects your speed level. What’s more, the Vision AMBY app knows your profile and accesses things like your keys and theft protection right from your smartphone. Moreover, the asymmetrical design is both adventurous and fun, while the large bicycle fork lends a powerful look. Finally, the chunky tread on both the 24-inch front wheel and 24-inch rear wheel ensures this bike stands up to a host of different terrains.
CARS
2020newsuv.com

2023 BMW X5: Redesign, Spy Shots, Engine Specs

The upcoming 2023 BMW X5 prototype has been recently caught testing, and it seems the new SUV will receive some changes and upgrades. As one of the most selling SUVs in the BMWs lineup, the new model is a very important member alongside X6 and X7 models. The first spy shots are available, and the new BMW X5 is wearing a mid-cycle update.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy