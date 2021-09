A new study traces the impacts of hunger on the educational trajectories of 1,500 people over nearly two decades. It should come as no surprise to anyone that being hungry makes it harder for college students to thrive. But while the sharp increase in campus hunger has been well documented in recent years, policy experts have had little idea until now just how much food insecurity impacts the odds that a student will actually graduate.

BEVERLY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO