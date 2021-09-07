CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

A Look Back On This Iowans Viral Song About The Dumpster Fire Year 2020

By Jake
K92.3
K92.3
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It all started last year with a Facebook post from Rob Merritt saying. "Once again, made a video for the Iowa Film Quarantine weekly cell-phone challenge (has to be shot entirely on a phone, and can only use cast who live at home with you). So of course, I went the 80s parody route. I hope Billy Joel won't be too mad at me for this. (Note: The original "We Didn't Start The Fire" is obviously the copyright of Billy Joel.)"

k923.fm

Comments / 0

Related
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Waterloo, IA
Entertainment
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumpster
Cosmopolitan

Chlöe and Halle Bailey's 2021 VMAs Red Carpet Looks, in Two Words? "Have Mercy"!!

Chlöe Bailey may be having one of the busiest weeks of her young career so far, and her fans should say a resounding "THANK YOU" for it. The singer premiered her debut solo single "Have Mercy" on Friday along with a stunning music video, and now Chlöe is walking the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs (with her sister Halle!) before performing said single for MTV (and the world).
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
WESTCHESTER, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Cosmopolitan

Normani's 2021 VMAs Performance Is the Must-See Number of the Night

Way back in the Year of Our Lord 2019, the MTV Video Music Awards wisely asked Normani to perform her hit song "Motivation" at their show...and she delivered. Normani's VMAs number was a smash hit and got everyone talking about her talent, and now, she's back again at the 2021 VMAs with another stunner.
CELEBRITIES
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

K985 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy