Stray Blade is a stylized action RPG that is a refreshing take on a crowded nihilistic genre. Even though it is clearly inspired by the Dark Souls games, the art direction is something much more light-hearted. Developer Point Blank Games has been working on this title for a while and it’s scheduled to be released sometime next year. A trailer was recently dropped and it gave players a good indication of how this game functions. Players will control a customized adventurer that is trekking through a mystical place called the “Valley of Acrea.” Tagging along on this journey is a wolf-like creature that goes by the name of “Boji.” Together they must find three key metals that will bring back peace within an era of war and turmoil.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO