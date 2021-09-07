2009 Dodge Viper ACR Is America’s Baddest Sports Car

And this one is basically new!

The fourth generation Dodge Viper kicked off with more horsepower than before, but less extreme changes outside of the powertrain. A vented engine cover and reworked exhaust are the easiest ways to tell the 3rd and 4th generations apart. The ACR trim elevates the fourth-generation Dodger Vipers, and this 2009 Dodge Viper ACR from Stratas is an exceptional example you can own now.

The ACR trim gave the Viper better track characteristics. This particular 2009 Dodge Viper ACR has only 202 miles on the clock, and is basically new - actually, if you follow most common advice, the engine isn’t even out of the break in period, so there’s lot of smiles left this car. The current owner bought this Viper from the original owner in the spring of 2019 and got all of the car’s documentation with the purchase.

