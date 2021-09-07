CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2009 Dodge Viper ACR Is America’s Baddest Sports Car

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ML4R_0bogVesj00

And this one is basically new!

The fourth generation Dodge Viper kicked off with more horsepower than before, but less extreme changes outside of the powertrain. A vented engine cover and reworked exhaust are the easiest ways to tell the 3rd and 4th generations apart. The ACR trim elevates the fourth-generation Dodger Vipers, and this 2009 Dodge Viper ACR from Stratas is an exceptional example you can own now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PajuC_0bogVesj00

The ACR trim gave the Viper better track characteristics. This particular 2009 Dodge Viper ACR has only 202 miles on the clock, and is basically new - actually, if you follow most common advice, the engine isn’t even out of the break in period, so there’s lot of smiles left this car. The current owner bought this Viper from the original owner in the spring of 2019 and got all of the car’s documentation with the purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GaN9H_0bogVesj00

Stratas Auctions was born around the love of the automobile and the community of enthusiasts who share a passion for automotive heritage. A digital collector car auction platform, Stratas Auctions aims to connect and strengthen the collector car industry by creating a marketplace that makes sourcing and trading the world’s finest and most unique cars easier, safer, and more efficient than ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CntIh_0bogVesj00

Our team is made up of a diverse group of individuals from all aspects of the industry, from restoration and motorsports to auction sales and customer service. We are a team of enthusiasts at heart, committed to bringing you the most enjoyable and rewarding resource for buying or selling your car.

