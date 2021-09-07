CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peotone, IL

ROUNDUP: Peotone football earns out-of-state win; Manteno boys soccer coach Emerson earns 100th career victory

By Daily Journal Staff Report
Kankakee Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Devils left Indiana and returned home with a four-score win Saturday to improve to 2-0. Dylan Sroka ran wild for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. Derek Knauer had 76 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries. TJ Chenoweth ran for a pair of scores, and Dawnson Piper had a team-high nine tackles for Peotone, which opens Illinois Central Eight Conference play with rivals Manteno at home at 7 p.m. Friday.

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

5 takeaways after Gov. Gavin Newsom prevails in California recall

Costa Mesa, California (CNN) — California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a decisive answer to the question of whether voters would penalize those who enacted strict policies aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic, triumphing over an effort to recall him Tuesday. Newsom faced the first recall election in California in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

DOJ asks judge to block Texas from enacting abortion law

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed an emergency motion Tuesday night to issue an order that would stop Texas from implementing its new controversial abortion law, which prohibits abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. DOJ argued in its motion that Texas adopted the measure “to prevent women from...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peotone, IL
City
Iroquois, IL
City
Seneca, IL
City
Martinsville, IL
Iroquois, IL
Sports
City
Beecher, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Flanagan, IL
City
Lisle, IL
The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Peotone Football#Salt Fork#E Bertram#Panthers#Oak Forest#Herscher Tigers#Cardinals#Reed Custer#Volleyball#Tf North#Central 2#Cross Country#Chase Provost
The Associated Press

Haiti prosecutor seeks to charge PM in killing, is replaced

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new chief prosecutor was sworn in Tuesday just hours after his predecessor asked a judge to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in the slaying of the president and to bar him from leaving Haiti, a move that could further destabilize a country roiled by turmoil following the assassination and a recent major earthquake.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy