ROUNDUP: Peotone football earns out-of-state win; Manteno boys soccer coach Emerson earns 100th career victory
The Blue Devils left Indiana and returned home with a four-score win Saturday to improve to 2-0. Dylan Sroka ran wild for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 21 carries. Derek Knauer had 76 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries. TJ Chenoweth ran for a pair of scores, and Dawnson Piper had a team-high nine tackles for Peotone, which opens Illinois Central Eight Conference play with rivals Manteno at home at 7 p.m. Friday.www.daily-journal.com
Comments / 0